Mississippi’s only hot glass blowing studio offers unique Valentine’s Day experience

If you’re seeking a Valentine’s date as unique as your love, Mohawk Steel and Glass Co. in Hattiesburg is your perfect destination. The intimate hot shop is hosting an exclusive Valentine’s date night on February 14th, 15th and 16th. The event features a four-course catered menu by Chef Morgan Rummage of Petunias, live music, a bonfire, and the enchanting art of glass blowing. Participants can choose to craft a bowl, vase, or flower, adding a personal touch to their romantic evening.

Jeremy Thomley is a Mississippi native and world-renowned sculptor. He also owns the only hot glassblowing studio in the Magnolia State. He is the fourth-generation farmer to work at the Thomley Christmas Tree Farm in Hattiesburg. Mohawk Steel and Glass Co. is located on the tree farm, only adding to the ambiance for Valentine’s Day or any day. It’s a beautiful, one-of-a-kind experience.

Thomley’s Tree Farm & Gift Shop has been a beloved part of the Oak Grove community for over 50 years. Since 1967, when Howard and Mamie Thomley first planted Christmas trees on the land, the farm has been a hub of community activity. Today, it continues to welcome locals and visitors, inviting them to share in its rich history and vibrant present. It’s not just a farm, it’s a tradition.

“My Dad ran the farm for 13 years, while my focus was on glassblowing at the time,” says Jeremy.” I own the farm now, and we aim to see how often we can get people to come here.”

With a glassblowing studio, customers can visit the farm and immerse themselves in the unique experience of creating their own glass pumpkins in the fall, Christmas ornaments in the winter, and something lovely for Valentine’s Day. The farm also offers two Airbnbs, a variety of farm animals, a gift shop filled with handmade treasures, a farmers’ market, and Christmas trees. Jeremy and his team welcome visitors from all over the world, providing them with an unforgettable and truly unique experience.

Thomley was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis many years ago. “Since I could remember, I have lived summer to summer waiting to run out of breath. It has impacted my every decision—especially my art,” he shared.

Driven by a passion for living and creating with intention, Jeremy embarked on his sculpting journey in 2006, a decision that would shape his life and art in profound ways.

“I have always loved adrenaline and creativity, so I learned to weld. Art is a great outlet for creativity and energy. I found that I was making art for myself not only because I wanted to, but because I had to,” Thomley said. “I had no intentions of becoming a glassblower, but I wanted to add some color to my sculptures, and adding glass allowed me to do that. I also enjoy the community that comes with glass blowing; it is a team effort, while welding is done in isolation.”

To Jeremy, glassblowing is more than just a skill; it is a tool to develop character.

“Blowing glass makes me a better man. I experience defeat, success, and humility, and I can take pride in a piece when it works out—understanding that it might take several times to get it right. It’s an experience I wish all youth could have and understand as they grow and develop.”

Opening Mohawk Steel & Glass in 2016 was the gateway to glass blowing on the family tree farm. In eight years, the farm has greeted visitors from all over the world to blow glass. In fact, from October through December, Thomley uses 3,000 pounds of glass, which equates to about 6,000 pieces made by customers.

“We are a small, local business where everything is handmade right before you. There is a lot of charm to that,” Thomley said. “When you come to the studio, you’re the only thing we care about in that room.”

The Mohawk Steel & Glass Studio has been featured on HGTV’s Hometown and has become a popular experience for locals and visitors. Offering date nights, work parties, and even field trips for schools, the farm has something for everyone. Many families have made it a tradition to pick out a Christmas tree and blow glass ornaments together, while many couples have made it a tradition to spend Valentine’s Day in the hot shop, creating something beautiful together. With its picturesque setting, Jeremy, his family, and other colleagues create core memories for all who enter the farm each year. This February, they offer a fun and fabulous way to spend Valentine’s Day with your significant other.

“People see the whole picture when they come into the shop. Our customers are so fun. We wait all year for them to come to us.”