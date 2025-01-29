Mississippi’s 4th graders making huge gains in the classroom

Results from 2024 put Mississippi in first place nationwide in terms of gains since 2013.

Mississippi’s 4th graders are scoring better than the national average on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to 2024 results.

The NAEP is a test administered every two years to determine what students know while gauging the level of educational resources, including support systems, for which they have access. The test is also known as the Nation’s Report Card, and is a reflection of 4th and 8th grader proficiency in reading and math nationwide.

“I’m so proud of our teachers and students,” State Rep. Rob Roberson (R) said about the results. “It shows that we are on the right track. The legislation we will continue to push will be innovative ways to continue getting better and better.”

The latest report shows that Mississippi’s 4th grade students are making more gains in reading than students in other parts of the nation. Results from 2024 put Mississippi in first place nationwide in terms of gains since 2013.

The Mississippi Department of Education noted in its announcement of the report that the improvements are indicative of reforms put in place in 2013.

“The 2024 results prove that the education reforms the state has been implementing over the past decade work. They also validate the historic gains Mississippi students first showed in 2019,” said State Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans. “When we keep academic standards high, focus intensely on literacy, and ensure a strong accountability system for schools and districts, student achievement improves.”

Gains were also seen in results from African American, Hispanic and students who live in economically disadvantaged homes, performing better than peers in many other states.

The release states that African American students in Mississippi ranked third nationally for reading and math scores, with Hispanic students ranking first for reading and second in math.

Fourth grade economically challenged students ranked first in reading and second in math among others in the nation.

“The dedication and professionalism of our educators are unparalleled, and the remarkable achievements of our students—particularly among minority and disadvantaged groups—are reflected in these test scores,” said State Senator Dennis DeBar (R). “We should all be grateful for the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our teachers, as none of these gains would have been possible without them. As legislators, we must remain focused on supporting our public education system and not be sidetracked by distractions, ensuring these achievements continue for the foreseeable future.”

The report does state that scores in math and reading for 8th graders in Mississippi continue to fall below the national average, but are improving. In 2013, 8th graders in Mississippi were ranked 50th for reading scores and 49th for math scores, but in 2024 the results show the state’s 8th grade students moved to 41st and 35th in those respective subject areas.

“While Mississippi has made tremendous progress, we need to build upon our momentum to close achievement gaps and ensure all students are proficient,” Dr. Evans said. “We have more work to do, particularly in middle school.”

Nationally, NAEP scores have been on a decline for the past 10 years, but Mississippi is one of 13 states that showed gains in 4th grade math for that school year. Fourth grade math was the only subject area to show improvement nationwide since 2022, the report states.

Thirty-two percent of Mississippi’s 4th graders scored proficient in 2022, a rate that rose to 38 percent last year.

“This is another massively historic win for education in Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R). “Mississippi fourth graders aren’t just one of the best in reading and math gains — they’re the best in the nation. And when you look at the historic performance of Mississippi’s eighth graders, as well as African American and Hispanic students, it’s undeniable that something special is happening in classrooms all across our state. Thank you to all of the parents, teachers and students for once again making history! Keep up the good work!”