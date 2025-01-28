Yancey Engineered Solutions bringing generator enclosure, fuel tank manufacturing to Batesville

The company is reportedly investing over $20 million in its Mississippi project that will create 250 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Yancey Engineered Solutions, a division of Yancey Bros. Co., is locating operations in Batesville. The company is locating in the former Crown Cork and Seal facility where it will manufacture aluminum and steel generator enclosures and fuel tanks to be used primarily by data centers.

MDA notes that the project is a $20.8 million investment that will create 250 jobs.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves celebrated the news, saying he was proud to welcome Yancey Engineered Solutions as the newest member of the state’s thriving business community.

“The past few years have been incredible for economic development in the state, as we’ve attracted record-breaking investments from industry leaders and created tens of thousands of jobs in our communities,” Reeves said in a statement. “This investment and the creation of 250 jobs by Yancey Engineered Solutions continue that trend into 2025.”

Yancey Bros. Co. Chairman and CEO Trey Googe said the Batesville community has been very welcoming.

“We were impressed with the Batesville-Panola County region’s strong workforce development commitment,” Googe said in a statement. “We look forward to serving our customers and an important segment of the U.S. economy through our Batesville operations.”

The company plans to complete the project within three years and expects to fill the new jobs within five years.

Yancey Engineered Solutions was established by Yancey Bros. in 2004 to provide specialized design and packaging services for CAT generators.

Yancey Engineered Solutions offers customized sound-attenuated generator enclosures and fuel tank manufacturing. The company creates and installs enclosures for Cat generators around the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

MDA said it is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, and noted that the agency is also providing assistance for building improvements.

AccelerateMS, Tennessee Valley Authority, city of Batesville, Panola Partnership and the Panola County Board of Supervisors are assisting with the project, as well, MDA added.