Arden Barnett brings the music to Mississippi

While many of the shows Ardenland promotes are up-and-coming bands, others are seasoned professionals that might leave anyone a bit starstruck.

Arden Barnett has always loved music. Growing up in Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, back to Mississippi, Idaho, Alabama, and ending up in Mississippi, music was the one constant in Arden’s life.

He now runs Ardenland, a company that coordinates, manages, and promotes live music events, along with other creative experiences. It was a natural step for Arden.

“After I was laid off from a ‘real’ job, I woke up and asked my wife if she was cool with me getting back in the music business. I asked her to give me six months to see if it worked out.”

Arden then went upstairs and emailed a few agent friends he had known since the early 1980s. The rest is history.

Duling Hall in Jackson is the home base for Ardenland, the company Arden started in 2011.

“We are the exclusive buyer for that venue,” he explains. “We welcome and work with many other promoters, clients, and private events; we’re an open book for creative experiences. Our venue also houses Just Vanilla Bakes, an amazing bakery, open Tuesday through Saturday with the best croissants outside of Paris.”

Ardenland also manages and books Marty Stuart’s Ellis Theater in Philadelphia.

“It is our honor and privilege to work with Marty Stuart – we have known each other for a while and have grown to be friends. Imagine starting your day with a call from Marty Stuart! He starts each call with ‘Pop the clutch, baby! Let’s make a difference in the world we live in today!”

Ardenland will also manage and book Stuart’s Congress of Country Music when it opens.

Another joy in the life of Arden is his company’s relationship with the Riley Center in Meridian. “What an amazing venue, staff, and town that is.”

Ardenland has close ties with other venues as well, including Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s spectacular iMPAC (Immersive Media Performing Arts Center), the Hattiesburg Saenger, and The Lawn at Lake Terrace. His most recent relationship is with the Batesville Civic Center.

Ardenland also works with numerous festivals around the state, including the Natchez Balloon Festival, Cathead Jam, Clinton’s Red Brick Roads Festival, Eaglepalooza, and many others.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to work with these fine people, events, and venues that do so many good things for our state.”

Ardenland has produced festivals all over the state and country.

Arden estimates that Ardenland produces 200-250 shows and events each year. That’s a lot of acts to schedule.

“I would estimate that 75% of the bands we book are brought to us by agents throughout the country and world.”

Arden attends events such as Americanafest, Pllstar, International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA), Treefort, and National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) as a way to build and maintain relationships with agents and other promoters.

“Traveling to have one-on-one agent meetings across the country always seems to be the most productive and rewarding experience.”

As the president of the Mississippi Chapter of NIVA, Arden says that he is proud of the work they are doing.

“I have been involved with NIVA since its inception in the spring of 2020. So many amazing things are happening throughout the country with the leadership of this organization. There are nine other NIVA chapter members/venues in the state of Mississippi. And yes, there are other venue owners and promoters as well.”

While many of the shows Ardenland promotes are up-and-coming bands, others are seasoned professionals that might leave anyone a bit starstruck.

“A few life altering performances that I have been a part of include Ray Charles, Robert Plant, and James Brown. And I’m not so much starstruck, but in awe when I stand next to someone like Ray Charles, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, or have a 60-minute after-show conversation with Robert Plant about Mississippi. You can’t help but feel the energy, magic, and genius of these artists. That goes for so many other artists as well.”

Running Ardenland is a joy for Arden, who says he loves going to work every morning.

“I love working alongside the amazing Ardenland team: TJ, Cason, Garret, Lottie, Loretta, Natalie and Erin. I truly believe that all of us work very hard knowing we make a difference every day in the cities we represent and the State of Mississippi.”