AI-related executive order signed by Governor Reeves

Governor Tate Reeves announced the signing of Executive Order No. 1584 related to AI in Mississippi - January 2024

The Governor’s artificial intelligence guidance will facilitate related legislation, foster stakeholder collaboration, and harness artificial intelligence in Mississippi.

On the second day of the 2025 legislative session, Governor Tate Reeves (R) signaled the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in state government with the signing of Executive Order No. 1584.

“AI can help Mississippi continue its momentum and help us attract even more record-breaking (private sector capital) investments,” said Reeves, referencing Amazon’s $10 billion private-sector capital investment announced last year, as an example. “We’re excited for AI’s potential in Mississippi.”

Flanked by Senate Technology Chair Bart Williams (R) and House Technology Chair Jill Ford (R), Governor Reeves highlighted the state’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to streamline government operations, enhance efficiency, and protect taxpayer dollars. To achieve that goal, Reeves encouraged expedient collaboration between lawmakers, agency leaders, and private-sector partners.

State Rep. Jill Ford speaks at the Governor’s press conference on AI – January 2024

Specifically, the executive order names the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS) as the primary driver of AI initiatives and directs it to “conduct an inventory of all AI technologies being planned, being piloted, being acquired, being developed, and/or being utilized by each and every state agency,” said Reeves.

Dr. Craig Orgeron is executive director of ITS and the Magnolia State’s Chief Information Officer.

The order directs ITS to coordinate with state agencies to develop policy recommendations for the agencies’ responsible use of AI as well as to engage with public and private stakeholders to advise and/or provide recommendations as needed on best practices, best uses, on strategies, and on related tasks.

“The Governor’s executive order is a strong first step in setting a framework for how AI can be responsibly integrated into state agencies,” said Rep. Ford, adding that in her role, “I see this as an opportunity to build on that foundation and begin shaping legislation that addresses AI’s broader implications.”

Senator Williams pointed out that he and Rep. Ford traveled the country in the “off season” seeking to better understand AI initiatives and best practices, coming away with the realization that Mississippi is already “a technology destination.”

“We’re poised to continue to leapfrog” over other states as a technology powerhouse, Williams said.

Last year, Governor Reeves called for the creation of an AI task force, but legislation addressing it died on the calendar. Rep. Ford called the formation of a task force this session “critical for gathering input and studying best practices.”

“The next step will be translating those findings into actionable policies,” she said. “These policies can ensure AI is used ethically and effectively, protecting Mississippians while driving innovation and efficiency in government and beyond.”

The full text of Executive Order No. 1584 can be found here.