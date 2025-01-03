Legislators Shanks, Horhn running for Mayor

State Rep. Fred Shanks has thrown his name in the hat for Mayor of Brandon while State Senator John Horhn hopes the third time’s a charm in his bid to be the next Mayor of Jackson.

Most cities and towns in Mississippi will hold municipal elections this year. Qualifying began on Thursday and runs through January 31.

It is not uncommon for state lawmakers to jump into municipal races, “coming home” to lead in their local community while seeking to leverage their connections and experience at the Capitol.

As of Thursday – the first day for candidates to qualify for municipal races – two legislators have announced their intention to run Mayor of their hometown.

State Representative Fred Shanks (R) has qualified to run for Mayor of Brandon, challenging incumbent Mayor Butch Lee (R). Lee is serving in his third term as Mayor.

Shanks has served in the Mississippi House since 2018 representing House District 60. He is currently the Chairman of the House Rules Committee and also serves on the Constitution, Corrections, Investigate State Offices, Public Health and Human Services, Public Utilities, State Affairs, and Ways and Means committees.

(Photo from Fred Shanks on Facebook)

“I think my style of leadership is what’s needed in Brandon right now,” Shanks, a former Alderman, told Magnolia Tribune Friday.

Shanks wants to review city contracts and ongoing projects to assess their viability while also focusing on public works, one of the main areas he believes needs attention in Brandon.

State Senator John Horhn (D) is also running for a mayoral post, making his third bid to be the next Mayor of Jackson. He’s already received the endorsement of fellow Democratic lawmakers Rep. Zakiya Summers and Rep. Earl Banks.

Horhn, who announced intentions to run for the municipal office in October, has served in the Mississippi Senate since 1993. He is currently the Chairman of the Senate Housing Committee and Vice Chairman of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. Horhn also serves on the Business and Financial Institutions, Energy, Finance, Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, Labor, Medicaid, and Tourism committees.

(Photo from John Horhn on Facebook)

“The people of Jackson are ready for change,” Horhn said at his announcement in October. “They’re looking to latch on to anybody who can deliver it for them.”

Horhn will be among a growing list of candidates seeking the capital city mayor’s office this year.

Embattled incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba (D) has said he would seek re-election despite being indicted on federal corruption charges in connection with a bribery scheme that involved now former Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Councilman Aaron Banks and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes (D), an outspoken critic of Mayor Lumumba, is considering a bid for mayor while radio host Kim Wade, Jackson State professor Delano Funches, and others have announced their intention to run for the office as well.

Municipal Primary Elections will take place on April 1 with the General Election to follow on June 3. New municipal officials will take office on July 1.