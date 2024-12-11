Magnolia Mornings: December 11, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. USM awarding songwriter Wiseman an honorary doctorate

Renowned songwriter Craig Wiseman will be presented with an honorary degree during The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) fall 2024 commencement ceremony set for 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, on the Hattiesburg campus.

USM said Wiseman, one of country music’s most prolific songwriters, will be awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa. He began his music career by playing drums in his hometown of Hattiesburg, where he graduated from Hattiesburg High School and attended Southern Miss for a few semesters before moving to Nashville in 1985 to hone his craft.

At 24, Wiseman had his first chart success, “The Only One” from Roy Orbison’s 1989 album, Mystery Girl. He signed his first publishing deal with Almo/Irving Music in 1990, where he remained for 10 years until signing with BMG Music Publishing. With hits like Brooks and Dunn’s “Believe,” Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here,” Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” and more, his catalog spans over 400 cuts, 150 singles and 30 No. 1 hits.

2. Ingalls, Dept. of Labor partner to recruit shipbuilders

(Photo from HII Ingalls Shipbuilding)

Ingalls Shipbuilding and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, partnered to host a two-day recruiting event last week to offer students a direct career path to a job in the shipbuilding industry.

The event attracted over 120 students from across 20 states who interviewed for positions in key trades, including welding, electrical, and machining. By the event’s conclusion, 68 students received job offers to begin their careers at HII.

Representatives from Ingalls Shipbuilding visited the Mississippi Job Corps Center in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, where they interviewed students from across the country. Students who received job offers were invited to Ingalls the next day, where they completed onboarding activities and received a tour of the shipyard.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump plans immigration action on Day 1

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli)

President-elect Trump is signaling he wants to completely reshape the nation’s immigration laws starting on Jan. 20, reports The Hill.

“While much of what Trump will try to do will be through executive action, allies have also indicated they will push for Republicans in Congress to prioritize border security measures and changes to immigration law as part of a budget reconciliation package in the early weeks of Trump’s second term,” The Hill reported, adding, “Trump is expected to sign a slew of executive orders on his first day in office.”

The Hill went on to report, “Trump allies have in recent days increasingly signaled optimism that Republicans can move quickly on a reconciliation package that focuses on investments in border security while addressing tax cuts in a second piece of legislation later in the year.”

2. Cotton blocks PRESS Act in U.S. Senate

Politico reports that U.S. Senator Tom Cotton has blocked a first-of-its-kind federal shield law for journalists against revealing their confidential sources, arguing its passage would represent a threat to national security.

“The liberal media doesn’t deserve more protections,” Cotton (R-Ark.), who will chair the Intelligence Committee next year, said on the Senate floor, as reported by Politico. “The press badge doesn’t make you better than the rest of America or put you above the law.”

Under the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act — or the PRESS Act — “federal entities would be barred — except in rare and narrow circumstances — from using subpoenas, search warrants, or other compulsory actions to force journalists to reveal sources. The protections would also apply to third parties like email providers and phone companies, shielding them from being forced to release potentially identifying information.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Dart honored as Scholar-Athlete

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics by National Football Foundation/Lucas Peltier)

Ole Miss football senior quarterback Jaxson Dart was honored as one of 16 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino for the NFF’s annual awards dinner Tuesday night.

Ole Miss Athletics said Dart earned NFF Scholar-Athlete status automatically by being named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy – the “Academic Heisman” – which was awarded to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. The 16 finalists each received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2024 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.

Dart is the ninth player in Ole Miss history to be named an NFF Scholar-Athlete, according to Ole Miss Athletics.

2. Harris earns Sun Belt POTW honor

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss graduate forward Denijay Harris picked up Sun Belt Player of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris put up a 20-point, 20-rebound performance in Southern Miss’ lone game last week. His historic outing helped the Golden Eagles to an 81-64 comeback win over Alabama State at Reed Green Coliseum.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, the Columbus, Miss. native became the first Golden Eagle to record a 20-20 game since Mike Coleman did so against Milwaukee on Feb. 13, 1975.

Markets & Business

1. Judge blocks Kroger, Albertsons merger

CNN reports that a federal judge in Oregon has blocked Kroger’s proposed $25 billion merger with Albertsons, “ruling that the largest merger in US supermarket history would limit competition and harm consumers.”

“The merger, announced in 2022, sought to combine the fifth and tenth largest retailers in the country. The companies own dozens of grocery chains, including Safeway, Vons, Harris Teeter and Fred Meyer,” reported CNN. “Supermarkets have been losing ground in recent decades to competition, and Kroger and Albertsons wanted to merge to better fight off Walmart and Amazon.”

Judge Adrienne Nelson said in her ruling that supermarkets are “distinct from other grocery retailers” and are not direct competitors to Walmart, Amazon and other companies that sell a wider range of goods, per CNN.

2. Small business feeling more hopeful?

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose by eight points in November to 101.7, after 34 months of remaining below the 50-year average of 98. This is the highest reading since June 2021.

Of the 10 Optimism Index components, nine increased, none decreased, and one was unchanged. Following last month’s record high of 110, the Uncertainty Index declined 12 points in November to 98.

State-specific data isn’t available, but NFIB State Director Leah Long said, “Mississippi’s small businesses are feeling more hopeful about the future. They’re ready to expand and hire, especially with the chance for policies that help lower costs and support growth.”

Key findings of the national survey can be found here.