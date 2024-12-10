DeLisle announced as site for new PCC GulfChem plant

The German company plans to invest $540 million in the project with construction scheduled to start in 2026.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that PCC GulfChem Corporation is locating manufacturing operations in DeLisle.

According to MDA, the corporate project represents an investment of at least $540 million and will create at least direct 84 jobs. Hundreds of contractor and construction jobs also will be created during the project’s initial phases, roughly 1,200 the company reports.

The company said the new chlor-alkali plant will use state-of-the-art technology to maximize energy efficiency and will reach an annual nominal capacity of up to 340,000 tons once the plant is commissioned. The by-product caustic soda will be sold by PCC to strategic partners and on the open market.

Construction is scheduled to start at the beginning of 2026, and the new plant is expected to be operational in 2028.

PCC CEO Peter Wenzel expressed his appreciate to the state and local government for working with the company in this venture.

“We are grateful for the facilitating approach and support from the State of Mississippi and the Harrison County towards PCC as a new potential investor in the region,” Wenzel said in a statement. “PCC aims to contribute in a positive way to the community and to the businesses of our on-site partner Chemours, as well as to other local businesses.”

PCC GulfChem is a subsidiary of the holding company PCC SE, headquartered in Germany. The company is globally recognized as a manufacturer of chemical feedstocks and specialty chemicals, silicon and silicon derivatives, as well as a container logistics operator.

The company is co-locating operations with The Chemours Company to produce chlorine and a number of downstream products at the Chemours DeLisle Plant.

“Today, Chemours Titanium Technologies is taking an important step in its ongoing transformation to operational excellence as part of Pathway to Thrive, partnering with PCC Group to improve on-site chlorine supply security in our TiO 2 facility in DeLisle,” said Denise Dignam, President and CEO of Chemours in a statement with PCC. “This new partnership, which does not require an upfront financial commitment from Chemours, will allow us to reduce our manufacturing costs and provide our customers with a trusted TiO 2 partner of choice. It also reaffirms our commitment to the Mississippi Gulf Coast community we have called home for nearly 45 years.”

In a statement, Governor Tate Reeves said this is yet another economic development megadeal for Mississippi “and further proof that companies from around the world want to invest here.”

“PCC GulfChem’s decision to invest more than a half billion dollars in Harrison County is a testament to the fact that our pro-business policies and favorable business environment attract some of the world’s top industry leaders,” Reeves said. “I thank the PCC GulfChem team for choosing Mississippi and wish the company many years of success on the Gulf Coast. Mississippi has momentum, and this is our time!”

Mississippi Power’s President and CEO Anthony Wilson said his company is excited to be the energy provider for this successful public-private partnership “that is bringing significant investment by a global company to our Gulf Coast region.”

“We are known for reliable electric service, and we look forward to having PCC Gulf Chem as a new customer in its production of chlorine and other products alongside Chemours, one of our largest longtime customers,” Wilson added.

MDA said the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program while Harrison County is also assisting with the project.