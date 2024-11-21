Skip to content
Koch Foods investing $145.5 million in expansion of Morton facility

By: Frank Corder - November 21, 2024

(Photo from City of Morton)

  • Governor Tate Reeves called the major investment and commitment to create 128 jobs another big win for Mississippi.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced a major expansion by Koch Foods in Scott County on Thursday that will create 128 jobs over the next five years.

The project, a $145.5 million investment, will include expanding the company’s processing and distribution operations and rehabbing its facility in Morton.

Koch Foods appreciates the support of the state of Mississippi, including not only the Mississippi Development Authority but all the local and state government agencies that make doing business in Mississippi efficient and business friendly,” Koch Foods Chief Operating Officer Mark Kaminsky said in a statement.

Founded in 1973, Koch Foods is a U.S.-based retail, wholesale and industrial foodservice provider that stands out as one of the nation’s largest poultry processors. The company employs over 13,000 people with locations across Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

Governor Tate Reeves called the major investment another big win for Mississippi.

“Koch Foods’ $146 million investment speaks volumes about what’s happening in our state,” Reeves said in a statement from MDA. “We have a pro-business mindset, skilled workforce and prime location that offers efficient access to major domestic and international markets. There a lot of good things happening here and this is just the latest example!”

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX program.

“By leveraging the state’s popular MFLEX program, Koch Foods is taking advantage of the flexibility and support that make Mississippi an ideal location to grow,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
