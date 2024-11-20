Miss. State one of three universities to offer a bachelor’s degree in AI

The AI degree program builds on strengths already in place at the university.

Mississippi State University (MSU) is one of three higher institutions in the U.S. to offer an undergraduate degree in artificial intelligence (AI) this year, in a bold move that signals the future of the educational experience.

The AI degree program builds on strengths already in place; MSU previously had an AI concentration within its computer science degree program.

Dr. Andy D. Perkins, professor and associate department head, in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), chatted exclusively with the Magnolia Tribune about the brand-new degree program.

Perkins earned computer science and mathematics degrees from Murray State University in 2001, a master’s degree in mathematics from Murray State in 2003, and a doctoral degree in computer science from the University of Tennessee in 2008. He joined MSU in 2008 as an assistant professor and moved to his current position in 2020, when he won the Bagley College of Engineering Service Award. The year before, he had been named to the Bagley College of Engineering Academy of Distinguished Teachers. Computational biology, graph theory, and high-performance computing are his research fields of interest.

MT: What motivated the creation of the new AI degree program?

AP: Computing has become integrated into almost every business and industry, from tech and engineering companies to finance and manufacturing. Similarly, recent advances in computing have allowed the interest in and use of AI to explode. Mississippi needs computing professionals trained in this area to develop and implement these artificial intelligence systems. At the same time, the CSE Department at MSU has a long history of expertise in AI. More than half our professors do research in AI and AI-related areas, including the application of AI to areas such as cybersecurity, robotics, biology, and others. This was the perfect time to leverage the expertise of our faculty to offer this degree.

MT: Can you provide an overview of the curriculum and key courses taught in the AI degree program?

AP: Students complete coursework in five key areas: mathematics and statistics; computer science; AI core; cognitive science, and ethics and humanities; and AI electives. Students learn the mathematics foundations needed to understand AI methods, the fundamentals of AI, and then the application of AI in a variety of areas, such as robotics and cybersecurity. One of the unique aspects of this program is that students take five classes in cognitive science, ethics, and humanities. This includes applied cognitive psychology, cognitive science, and human-computer interaction.

MT: Does one need a particular skill set to succeed in this program?

AP: Students entering the undergraduate degree program in AI don’t need a particular skill set, as we teach all the skills needed to succeed in the program. However, an interest in computer programming, mathematics, and statistics is a good indicator that a student would find it interesting.

MT: What opportunities are available for students in this program to gain hands-on experience, such as internships or partnerships with industry leaders?

AP: As part of this program, students complete a two-semester capstone experience, where they’ll work with industry or government partners to design, implement, test, and maintain AI-based systems. Furthermore, all incoming students in the CSE department at MSU are required to complete a Professional Experience in Computing elective, which can be satisfied by participating in an internship or co-operative. This (mandate) provides extensive practical experience to students in the BS in AI, which is key to them landing top jobs in the area.

MT: How does the program address ethical considerations in AI, and what initiatives are in place to promote responsible AI development among students?

AP: Students in the program are required to complete the course CSE 3763 Legal & Ethical Issues in Computing. As part of this course, students consider the ethical implications of AI from a variety of standpoints. Ethical considerations are also addressed throughout the curriculum in courses such as AI Cybersecurity and AI Robotics. The CSE Department sponsors a very active AI Club, operated by students with an interest in AI. This club has membership from disciplines across campus, and runs a very successful seminar series, bringing top experts in AI to speak on technical topics, but also ethical considerations.

MT: How do the specific experiences and backgrounds of the faculty enhance the learning environment for students?

AP: We have faculty that are experts in both the fundamentals of AI, but also in the ways in which AI can be used to solve various problems in robotics, cybersecurity, computer vision, natural language processing, and so on. Several faculty members are active in the area of AI ethics. For example, Dr. Cindy Bethel was recently a main speaker at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, and I published a paper with colleagues in the journal AI and Ethics.

MT: How many students are in the program?

AP: The program’s current enrollment is mainly students that have moved from other majors on campus, as it began after students applied to MSU for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Beginning with the Spring 2025 semester, new students coming into MSU will be able to select AI as a major when they apply or attend orientation. We expect the enrollment to grow similarly to our recently introduced Cybersecurity major, which already has nearly 120 students enrolled.

MT: Can you share plans for the future development of the program, such as potential new courses, research opportunities, or industry collaborations?

AP: We’re always interested in exploring new opportunities for AI research and collaborations, and our faculty have been very successful in doing so. We’re continuing to work with industry to identify projects on which students can work as part of their two-semester capstone experience.

MT: Is a master’s AI degree program on the drawing board? Is the AI degree program, under the CSE, something that would be considered for a PhD track?

AP: Many students study AI as part of their master’s and PhD degrees in computer science and complete projects in this area. These students go on to be AI leaders in industry and academia.