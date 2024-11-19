Magnolia Mornings: November 19, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Cyber and Technology Center being constructed near Keesler AFB

(Rendering from Mississippi Cyber Initiative)

Part of Governor Tate Reeves’ announced $110 million going towards statewide economic developments will go to the construction of the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center, reports WLOX.

The center, being constructed adjacent to Keesler Air Force Base, received $6.6 million.

“The Cyber Center is a collaborative effort that’s going to enhance the missions of Keesler Air Force Base and our partnership with DOD. In addition to that, it’s going to provide workforce training in the cyber and artificial intelligence arena,” State Rep. Kevin Felsher told WLOX. “It’s also going to provide office space for hopefully companies like AWS and Google and Microsoft so they can come down here.”

2. Mary Mahoney’s, co-owner sentenced in seafood mislabeling scheme

Mary Mahoney’s and its co-owner and manager were sentenced on Monday for their role in mislabeling its product.

Prosecutors say Anthony Charles Cvitanovich used cheaper imported seafood while claiming it was domestic Gulf seafood.

The plea agreement announced Monday resulted in the company being placed on probation for five years and a total penalty of $1,499,000, among other conditions. Cvitanovich was ordered to three years of probation with four months of home detention, as well as ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump to declare national emergency, use military to deport illegal immigrants

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli)

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission, reports ABC News. He could use “military assets” to deport the migrants.

Tom Homan, named “border czar” by Trump recently, told Fox News “America Reports” he’s heading to Mar-a-Lago “this week to put the final touches on the plan.”

ABC News also added, “There are an estimated 11 million unauthorized migrants living in the U.S. without legal immigration status. Removing them could cost billions of dollars per year, according to estimates from the American Immigration Council.”

2. Pennsylvania Supreme Court rebukes Democratic-controlled election boards

As reported by The Hill, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday “rebuked Democratic-controlled elections boards that counted undated and misdated mail ballots, siding with Republicans and reiterating that such votes are invalid.”

“The ballots’ relevance has particularly come into focus as Pennsylvania’s Senate race heads to an automatic recount. Republican David McCormick leads by just fewer than 20,000 votes, and Decision Desk HQ, The Hill’s election data partner, named him as the winner last week, but incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D) has not yet conceded,” The Hill reported. “In a 4-3 vote, the state’s top court granted Republicans’ request to use the court’s rare King’s Bench authority and immediately intervene to exclude misdated and undated ballots from the count. Casey’s campaign intervened to oppose the effort.”

The Hill went on to write, “The three dissenters said they would’ve allowed the lower courts to handle Republicans’ challenges in normal course.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. JSU fined, 7 players suspended after Saturday post-game fight

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Sixteen players are being suspended after a post-game fight at the Jackson State-Alabama State football game on Saturday. Seven are from JSU are being suspended for their next game.

The university released a statement Monday from President Marcus Thompson saying, “Sportsmanship is a core value of Jackson State University and defines the spirit of our athletic programs. We acknowledge and accept the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s decision in response to the event following Saturday’s win. Our athletic director and head football coach are working closely with our team to ensure the standard of sportsmanship, discipline and excellence continues to be a guiding force for the growth and success of our student-athletes.”

The SWAC announced the suspensions and fines of $25,000 for both schools.

2. Coach Yo earns 200th win

Ole Miss head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin earned her 200th win of her overall career, and 106th with Ole Miss, on Monday as the Rebels bested Jackson State 76-44.

The Rebels will get a week off competition before going international for the second time this season. Ole Miss will compete against Boston College at the Continental Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 25.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures lower as Ukraine, Russia tensions rise

CNBC reports that stock futures were lower early Tuesday as geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment.

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 220 points, or 0.5%. S&P futures fell about 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.2% lower,” CNBC reported. “Those declines come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the U.S. on Tuesday that the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons had lowered. Under the new doctrine, Russia would consider using such weaponry if it — or allies — were met with ‘with the use of conventional weapons that created a critical threat to their sovereignty and (or) their territorial integrity.'”

CNBC went on to add, “The new stance comes after President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia.”

2. DOJ expected to force Google to sell its Chrome browser

FILE – The Google building is seen in New York, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FoxBusiness reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to request a judge to force Alphabet’s Google to sell its Chrome internet browser, “which the DOJ claims has been used to maintain an illegal monopoly on online searches, according to reports.”

“A federal judge ruled in August that Google had built an illegal monopoly over internet searches, more than 90% of which are processed through the search engine giant,” FoxBusiness reported, adding, “If successful, the move would likely be one of the most aggressive moves by the Biden administration against what it alleges are Big Tech monopolies.”