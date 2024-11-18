The Yonderlust spirit

Robert St. John writes that being part of something so much bigger than just travel is a privilege he’ll never take for granted.

Bringing people together has become one of life’s greatest joys, and that’s exactly what these RSJ Yonderlust Tours are about. Traveling with a group wasn’t something I expected to hold such meaning, yet here I am, reflecting on more than 50 tours and over 1,200 guests since 2016 (with a two-year pause for Covid). Tuscany has become our gathering place, where most join me to begin our continuing journeys through Europe. There’s a certain magic here that brings out the best in each of us and sets the tone for the adventures that follow.

From the first moment my feet touched Tuscan soil in 2011, this place has felt like home. Tuscany has a lot in common with the American South. It’s an agrarian society, but here they grow olives and grapes instead of cotton and soybeans. The people are warm, welcoming, and deeply family-oriented, just like the folks back home. They love gathering around a table, sharing a meal, and making everyone feel like family. That kind of open-hearted hospitality is what first drew me to this place, and I think it’s why so many Southerners connect so strongly to Tuscany on my tours. The landscape may look different, but the spirit is familiar.

When guests arrive, I can see the anticipation and a bit of worry they carry—questions about connections, packing, group travel, and, of course, if there’ll be enough food. So, right at the meeting point, I put their minds at ease: “You have worried about a lot to this point,” I tell them. “Am I going to make my connection? Am I bringing the right clothes? What will the weather be like? Will we get to the meeting spot on time? Am I going to like traveling in a group? Is there going to be enough food?” Then I assure them, “From this point forward, and for our entire time together, you have absolutely nothing to worry about. No worries at all. Leave all those cares at home because everything is taken care of, and everything is covered.”

It takes a couple of days, but eventually, I see them slowly relax, allowing the Yonderlust spirit to take over. Veteran travelers, who’ve joined me on five, six, and seven tours, get it right from the first minute of the first day on their revisits. They’re veterans of the way we travel on these tours. They know to sit back, relax, and let the journey unfold. For my first timers, there’s something special about watching them— a couple of days in— when they finally realize they don’t have to plan or worry about a thing. They’re free to be in the moment, enjoying everything as it comes. Seeing that gradual transformation and realization never gets old.

The true Yonderlust spirit was on full display last week. One of my guests injured his knee on our first day, and though he was determined to tough it out see it through, by the final day, we needed to bring in a wheelchair to help him navigate the steep hills of Siena. I’d gone off to purchase tickets for their visit to the cathedral, and by the time I returned, several of the men in our group had already taken turns pushing the wheelchair up the cobblestone paths. When I tried to take over, insisting it was my responsibility as their host, they wouldn’t hear of it. They were resolute in their determination to help their fellow traveler, and they took genuine pride in making sure he was taken care of. As we made our way down one of Siena’s steepest hills, it took three of them to carefully manage the wheelchair, holding it back to keep it from running away downhill. Not a single word of complaint, just Southern pride and camaraderie, helping a friend in need. That’s the Yonderlust spirit in action, and it’s moments like this that remind me why I keep doing this.

One of my favorite surprises has been watching our guests form lasting friendships on these tours. Many are recently widowed or divorced women, stepping out on a new journey for the first time. They often arrive a bit anxious, unsure of what to expect. But by the end, they’re sharing laughter, wine, and conversation with new friends they didn’t know they needed. Many of them come back to travel with me time and again, soaking in the scenery, architecture, and food while building connections and true friendships that last well beyond the tour. Some groups that started as strangers over here become so close they host reunions back home—events I have no hand in planning, though I get invited. That, more than anything, fills me with a deep sense of gratitude.

It’s olive-picking season here in Tuscany, and my guests are getting a firsthand experience of freshly pressed extra virgin olive oil. We’ve been out in the groves, picking olives, tasting oil that’s only hours old, and marveling at its neon green hue and bold, peppery flavor. To me, Tuscan olive oil is the best in the world, and there’s nothing quite like introducing others to it. Each taste, each view, each shared moment is a chance to discover something new.

Tuscany may be the entry portal for my guests on these RSJ Yonderlust Tours, but it’s only the beginning. Many guests go on to join me on tours through Spain, Sicily, Northern Italy, Rome, the Amalfi Coast, England, Scotland, and beyond. No matter where we go, the Yonderlust spirit is always alive, showing up in the kindness, the connection, and the joy that fills each trip. This is what fuels my passion, the reason I remain committed, and why I pour my heart into this work.

These days, I measure success a little differently than I did in my younger years. It’s not always about dollars; it’s also about the joy I see in my guests, their excitement as they discover new places, the friendships that last long after the trip, and the peace that settles in when they realize everything’s taken care of. Being part of something so much bigger than just travel is a privilege I’ll never take for granted, and it fills me with gratitude every single day.

Onward.

This Week’s Recipe: Spinach Flan

Cibreo in Florence is one of my favorite Italian restaurants. Chef Fabio Picchi serves a light-as-air spinach flan as a course on his tasting menu. This is my version, which is a nice, light vegetarian first course option.

Ingredients

2 cups Heavy cream

10 oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained well

4 Eggs

2 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp Fresh ground black pepper

1/8 tsp Ground nutmeg

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano as needed for garnish

1 recipe Roasted Tomato Coulis

Roasted Tomato Coulis

6 Roma tomatoes

1 Tbl Vegetable oil

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp Fresh ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 275.

Combine heavy cream and spinach in a small sauce pot and warm over low heat, just to take the chill off.

Remove from heat and puree until smooth. Strain through a chinois. Discard any solids that remain.

Transfer to a bowl and combine remaining ingredients gently.

Coat 8 4-6 oz. oven safe ramekins with non-stick spray and divide mixture among them. Bake in a water bath for 30 minutes or until set. Allow to cool slightly. Using a paring knife, loosen the flan from around the edges and unmold onto desired plate. Garnish with fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

Yield: 8 servings

Roasted Tomato Coulis

Preheat oven to 350.

Coat tomatoes in oil and place on sheet pan in the oven for 20-30 minutes, until skins begin to wrinkle and begin browning. Rotate tomatoes every 10 minutes to avoid one side burning.

Allow to cool just enough to handle, remove skins and place in food processor or blender with salt and pepper. Puree until smooth. Pass through a chinois if a smoother texture is desired. Serve warm.

Yield: 1 cup