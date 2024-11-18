Shop Mississippi small businesses to show your appreciation this holiday season

Shopping small also makes our communities strong, writes Leah Long. It’s estimated that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community.

This is the season for giving thanks, so I want to express my gratitude to small businesses for everything they do for everyone throughout the year.

Small business is the foundation of Mississippi’s economy. Small businesses create jobs, give to local schools and charities, and hold our communities together.

We can show our appreciation by shopping local on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Small Business Saturday began 14 years ago as a way to help local stores and restaurants recover from the Great Recession, but it’s taken on a life of its own. Last year, Americans spent an estimated $17.9 billion on Small Business Saturday.

I hope people spend more at local merchants this Small Business Saturday because Main Street’s had a difficult time few years, starting with the pandemic and continuing with inflation that has driven up prices across the board and eroded people’s purchasing power.

Small businesses are hanging in there, but without our support, some might not make it another year, and we can’t let that happen. Small business is the heart and soul of Mississippi’s economy, accounting for over 99 percent of all businesses in the state.

Of course, Small Business Saturday isn’t just about helping merchants. It’s about helping you find unique gifts you might not be able to find anyplace else. Whether it’s a family-owned bookstore or a local café, these businesses bring a personal touch that big chains can’t match.

Many small business owners are longtime if not lifelong members of the community, and their stores often become places where people meet and catch up. Supporting them helps keep this sense of community alive.

What’s more, these owners have a vested interest in making you happy, in converting you from a seasonal customer to someone who’ll stop by throughout the year. And many local shops and restaurants now offer online shopping, curbside pickup, and delivery. This means you can help even if you don’t have time to shop in person.

Shopping small also makes our communities strong. It’s estimated that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community. Moreover, every dollar spent at a small business creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as employers and their employees shop at other local businesses.

That’s why I’m encouraging everyone to shop small on Saturday, Nov. 25. By choosing to support local businesses, you’re helping to keep your community strong, unique, and full of life. The truth is that when we help small businesses, we help everyone.