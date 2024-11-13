Magnolia Mornings: November 13, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MHA plans Medicaid expansion push in 2025 yet again

WLBT/WLOX report that the Mississippi Hospital Association have Medicaid expansion, Certificate of Need reform, bolstering the state’s healthcare workforce, and improving data security on their 2025 legislative priorities list.

“As it relates to Medicaid expansion, this is one of the biggest issues we could tackle for Mississippians and for healthcare providers and to make our workforce healthier,” said MHA President and CEO Richard Roberson, as reported by the outlets.

WLBT/WLOX said Roberson pointed to the Trump White House’s “Healthy Adult Opportunity Waiver,” which “had things for working adults. It also has exceptions for folks who aren’t working, but maybe are caregivers for children or for loved ones, people who may be full-time students – all those things which are Mississippi core values, things that Mississippians believe in.”

2. Civil engineers to release MS infrastructure report card

The Mississippi Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers said Tuesday that they will unveil the 2024 Report Card for Mississippi’s Infrastructure on Thursday, November 14, at an in-person news conference at the Mississippi in Jackson.

The report evaluates 12 categories across the state: aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, ports, roads, schools, solid waste, stormwater, transit, and wastewater.

The society stated in the announcement that the maintenance and modernization of Mississippi’s infrastructure remains vital to the local and regional economy, public health, safety, and security. However, many infrastructure systems are underfunded, nearing the end of their lifespan, and have extensive maintenance needs. Those same systems are also being tested by more frequent severe weather and other consequences of climate change.

The purpose of the 2024 Report Card for Mississippi’s Infrastructure is to raise public awareness of the importance of modern and well-maintained infrastructure. The society said the report will help citizens and decision-makers understand how Mississippi’s infrastructure is faring and what can be done to modernize its systems.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump to visit with Biden, Congressional Republicans today

President-elect Donald Trump will be on Capitol Hill today, also visiting President Joe Biden at the White House.

The Hill reports that Trump will first meet with congressional Republicans before heading to the White House sitdown.

“The appointment on Pennsylvania Avenue promises to be highly awkward as Biden welcomes his successor — a man he labeled a danger to the country — to his residence, writes The Hill’s Alex Gangitano. The meeting is meant to underscore the peaceful transition of power in America, four years after Trump contested the results of Biden’s 2020 win and never invited him to the White House, an post presidential election tradition,” The Hill reports. “Yet it also promises to be a painful day for Biden, his staff and Democrats around the country, who saw Trump roll to a decisive victory over Vice President Harris, winning all seven of the key swing states and the popular vote. Republicans also won majorities in the House and Senate on Trump’s coattails.”

2. Johnson to be challenged for Speaker in House?

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference amid threats that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is threatening to oust Johnson from his leadership post, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politico reports that “House conservatives are planning to mount a symbolic challenger to Speaker Mike Johnson during Wednesday’s internal leadership election, according to two people familiar with the effort.”

“Conservatives have been discussing how to signal their frustration with Johnson for days, deliberations POLITICO first reported. They have talked about having a lawmaker actually run against the Louisiana Republican for the speakership nomination in the private vote Wednesday, as well as trying to vote against him or vote present,” Politico reported.”

Politico went on to write, “Regardless, Johnson is expected to easily reach the simple majority threshold to become his party’s speaker nominee on Wednesday. But a challenger would prevent him from winning the nomination by a voice vote, meaning Johnson and his supporters could not characterize it as a unanimous vote in his favor.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Golden Eagle basketball flying high

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles cruised to a 104-65 win over Loyola New Orleans Tuesday night in Hattiesburg.

The men’s basketball program has now won 28 of its last 31 home games dating back to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Southern Miss will match up with South Dakota State on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The road game in Billings, S.D. is the first of a three-game trip that includes two games at the Basketball Travelers Invitational in Bozeman, Mont.

2. Dart named a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss senior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, as announced by the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee on Tuesday.

Ole Miss Athletics said this is Dart’s second consecutive semifinalist appearance for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

At 26-9 as a starter with the Rebels, Dart owns the most wins by any Ole Miss starting quarterback of the modern era since Archie Manning’s first start in 1968.

Markets & Business

Higher inflation report expected for October

The New York Times reports that inflation is expected to have ticked up slightly on an annual basis in October.

“The Consumer Price Index, set for release on Wednesday, probably climbed 2.6 percent from a year earlier, higher than September’s 2.4 percent. And after food and fuel prices are stripped out to give a better sense of the underlying inflation trend, economists forecast that ‘core’ inflation probably held steady at 3.3 percent,” NYT reported. “On a monthly basis, both the overall and core price measures are expected to have climbed at a moderate pace, one that matches the increase from August to September.”

NYT added, “While inflation is much slower than the 9.1 percent pace it reached in mid-2022, it remains quicker than it was in the years leading up to the pandemic.”