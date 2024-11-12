Magnolia Mornings: November 12, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Halls reunite at Ole Miss game

Photo from Ole Miss

After eight months of training Ukrainian soldiers in Europe, State Representative and Lt. Col. Rodney Hall reunited with his family in a big way on Saturday.

In a crowded Vaught-Hemingway Stadium full of roaring Ole Miss Rebel fans, Tierra Hall saw her husband for the first time in nearly a year.

The family was the University of Mississippi’s most recent recipients of Ole Miss Wish. The philanthropic effort of the Office of Veteran and Military Services seeks to give military families incredible experiences.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Rubio for Secretary of State?

(Photo from Senator Rubio’s website)

The New York Times reports that President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State, three people close to Trump said Monday.

“Mr. Trump could still change his mind at the last minute, the people said, but appeared to have settled on Mr. Rubio, whom he also considered when choosing his running mate this year,” NYT reported. “Mr. Rubio was elected to the Senate in 2010, and has staked out a position as a foreign policy hawk, taking hard lines on China, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba in particular.”

NYT also noted, “Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis can temporarily appoint a replacement to Mr. Rubio’s seat who will serve in the Senate until the next regularly scheduled general election is held.”

2. Republicans officially win U.S. House majority

Republicans are now projected to keep control of the House of Representatives, reported The Hill late Monday.

“Decision Desk HQ projected the GOP would hold the House by winning its 218th seat on Monday, the number needed for a majority in the lower chamber,” The Hill reported, adding, “The final House breakdown is uncertain, with ballots still being counted for several races in California. But Republicans are expected to have another slim majority heading into the new Congress.”

Six seats have yet to be determined.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss moves to No. 10

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin (Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss moved up to No. 10 in the this week’s AP Top 25 Poll after a convincing win over then No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. Georgia dropped to No. 11.

The win in Oxford Saturday was Rebels’ first home win over an AP top-two-ranked team in school history.

Ole Miss, now 8-2 and in the 12-team playoff hunt, is on a bye week, with their next matchup set for November 23 at Florida.

2. Miss. State soccer earns first-ever No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

(Photo: Mississippi State Athletics | Mike Mattina)

Mississippi State soccer secured its first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The Bulldogs (17-2-0) will open tournament play chasing the College Cup against Southern (9-9-2) on Saturday at the MSU Soccer Field, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.

The team has already on its first-ever SEC Regular Season Championship.

Markets & Business

1. NHTSA investigating certain Honda, Acura vehicles for failures

FoxBusiness reports that the U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating as many as 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles after complaints that the engines could fail.

“The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers the 2016 through 2020 Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, as well as the 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey and Acura TLX. The 2017 through 2019 Honda Ridgeline is included in the probe too,” FoxBusiness reported. “Documents on the website say that connecting rod bearings on vehicles with 3.5-liter V6 engines had the possibility of failing, which can lead to a complete engine failure. One owner even reported a vehicular accident.”

2. GM outperforming competition on Wall Street

CNBC reports that General Motors consistently outperforms Wall Street’s earnings expectations and its competitors.

“Shares of the Detroit automaker have risen 54.7% ahead of Monday’s opening, outperforming legacy competitors, Tesla, and U.S. electric vehicle startups Lucid Group and Rivian Automotive,” CNBC reported, also noting, “GM has done so with the assistance of $12.4 billion in stock buybacks since last November, which the automaker said will continue for the foreseeable future. But it’s also proving itself to be operationally better than its crosstown rivals Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis, as well as other sector peers.”