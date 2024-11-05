Trump wins Mississippi again

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

All 6 of the Magnolia State’s electoral votes will go to the former Republican President.

Mississippi voters have now backed Donald Trump in three consecutive presidential elections.

On Tuesday, Mississippians threw their support behind the former Republican President, with the race being called in the Magnolia State just after polls closed at 7 p.m.

The last time Mississippi’s electoral votes went to a Democratic presidential candidate was 1976 with Jimmy Carter.

Trump will now receive all six of Mississippi’s electoral votes just as he has in the previous two presidential elections. Mississippi has voted in Trump’s favor by over 57 percent in each of the last two presidential elections in 2016 and 2020.

Trump, along with his running mate Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, is trying to become the first former President to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

In all, there were nine choices for U.S. President and Vice President on the Mississippi ballot in 2024.

The national race for the White House has yet to be determined as of the time of this article. Check back for more on the presidential race here at Magnolia Tribune as news breaks.