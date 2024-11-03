Week 10: Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard

On a football Friday night when top-ranked Tupelo (9-0) caught an open date before a showdown next Thursday at Starkville, a number of the state’s best high school football teams hit the road as the regular season is soon drawing to a close. The highlights:

Madison Central 31, Starkville 8: Host Starkville led 8-3 at halftime, behind a 13-play, 85-yard drive capped by 13-yard run from Jaylon Ruffin with just 10 seconds left in the first half. But Madison Central (7-2) kicked it up a notch after halftime for an overwhelming victory. Glen Singleton gave his team the lead with a 65-yard TD run early in the third quarter and later added a 4-yard scoring run. Jaiden Johnson added a 62-yard touchdown pass to Zay Hart. The victory delivered the region title to Tupelo.

Hattiesburg 28, Terry 14: Visiting Hattiesburg (9-0) pulled away from a 14-all halftime score on a pair of short touchdown runs from Haedyn Leverette, one of which was set up by a Demarcus Baker interception return. In the first half, Deuce Vance ran for one TD and had a short pass to Tyree Barnett for another. This sets up a winner-take-all matchup with West Jones (8-1) for the regional championship.

Grenada 29, Saltillo 7: A strong road victory sets up a showdown at South Panola for the regional championship. Grenada (9-1) led 20-0 at halftime as Brayden Trusty threw two TD passes to Chance Jenkins TD and another for 4 yards to Zaylon Cotton. Zach Townsend added a second-half pick-6.

Brandon 42, Meridian 14: Brandon hit the road and improved to 8-1 after rolling up a 35-7 halftime advantage. Sladen Shack had touchdown passes to Quincy Phillips for 35 yards, to Jay McQueen for 65 yards and to Eli Morey for 74 yards. Tyson Robinson added a 15-yard scoring run.

Ocean Springs 20, Gulfport 3: Ocean Springs, playing at home, got the best of a Gulfport team widely regarded as the best on the coast. It’s a fourth-consecutive regional title for Ocean Springs. Jax Coleman caught a 61-yard scoring pass from Sharroid Whitehead.

Water Valley 63, Bruce 42: In a wild one, Water Valley trailed 35-13 at halftime, then shifted into overdrive behind a strong rushing game that rolled up more than 500 yards on the ground without a pass completion.

Velma Jackson 35, Nanih Waiya 7: After winning on Thursday, Class 1A Velma Jackson takes an eight-game winning streak into the Class 1A playoffs.

West Jones 20, Pearl River Central 7: West Jones improved to 8-1 with the region victory on the road.

Shannon 51, Amory 26: The Class 4A Red Raiders won their region title for the first time since 2018.

Louisville 30, Greenwood 0: In a game played on Thursday night, Louisville improved to 9-1.