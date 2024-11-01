Magnolia Mornings: November 1, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will be in Jackson on Friday. She is scheduled to appear at Cooperation Jackson’s Center on West Capitol Street at 4pm before heading over to a fundraising event later this evening.

Stein and her running mate Butch Ware are one of 9 presidential tickets on the ballot in next Tuesday’s General Election in Mississippi.

Stein graduated from Harvard before becoming an environmental health advocate. She was a principal organizer for the Global Climate Convergence for People, Planet, and Peace over Profit.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. RCP polling averages show Trump ahead in 5 of 7 key swing states

Five days before Tuesday’s national election, RealClearPolitics polling averages show Republican Donald Trump narrowly leading Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

RCP’s polling averages also show Trump ahead in the critical swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona while Harris is leading in Michigan and Wisconsin.

2. Trump suing CBS News over Harris’ edited interview

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on reproductive freedom at Howard University on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Hill reports that former President Trump is suing CBS News over a “60 Minutes” interview it broadcast with Vice President Harris earlier this month “that he and his allies have claimed was edited to cast her in a positive light.”

“The lawsuit, which seeks $10 billion in damages and was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas alleges the network engaged in ‘partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion,'” reported The Hill.

In a statement to The Hill late Thursday, a spokesperson for the network said the former president’s “repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. No. 8 Holmes upset, No. 5 MGCCC rolls on in JUCO action

(Photo from MGCCC Athletics)

Mississippi JUCOs took the gridiron on Thursday for key late season matchups. Here’s a rundown of how things shook out across Mississippi:

East MS upset No. 8 Holmes big time 45-15

Northeast fell to Co-Lin 44-14

No. 12 East Cental poured it on at Southwest 49-13

Jones and Pearl River kept it close but Jones won 16-10

Coahoma dropped one to MS Delta 30-15

Hinds fell flat at No. 5 MGCCC 56-14

2. Ole Miss, Miss. State set to play Saturday

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 19 Ole Mis and Mississippi State are back in action Saturday. The season is winding down, which means the Rebels must get hot or risk losing a chance at the playoffs while fans for the Bulldogs are already looking ahead to next season.

Ole Miss will kick off at 11am at Arkansas. The game will air on ESPN.

UMass visits Mississippi State for a 3:15pm kickoff on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss has a bye week this Saturday.

Markets & Business

1. October report expected to show slowest month for job creation in 4 years

CNBC reports that October is expected to be the slowest month for job creation in nearly four years.

“Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics to report Friday that payrolls expanded by just 100,000 on the month, held back by hurricanes Helene and Milton as well as the strike at Boeing,” CNBC reported. “If their prediction is accurate, it would be the lowest job total since December 2020 and a huge drop from September’s 254,000.”

CNBC added, “The report, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, is also expected, however, to indicate that the unemployment rate will be unchanged at 4.1%.”

2. Signs of a Trump win on Wall Street?

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to FoxBusiness, Wall Street is becoming increasingly convinced former President Trump will emerge the victor from next week’s long-anticipated election.

“CFRA Research chief investment strategist Sam Stovall weighed in on Tuesday, telling FOX Business’ Charles Payne the feel of this election cycle is abnormal, reminiscent of another tumultuous time when the challenger prevailed over the incumbent,” FoxBusiness reported.

“It does [seem different this year], because we’re up more than 5% since July 31st and, whenever the market has been higher in that three-month period — July 31 through Oct. 31 — the incumbent person or party has been re-elected 82% of the time,” he surmised on FoxBusiness. “One of those times in which it was not successful was 1968, and I have to say that this election sort of reminds me of ’68 when LBJ stepped aside. Hubert Humphrey stepped in. The public was not happy with an unpopular war in Vietnam the way, today, questions are raised about inflation and immigration. We had a Chicago [Democratic] convention. We also had the Fed cut interest rates before the election, but it didn’t seem to matter. The replacement ended up winning rather than the incumbent.”