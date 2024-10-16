Superior Optical Lab expanding in Jackson County

The veteran-owned company is investing $12.5 million and creating 188 jobs on the Coast.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that Superior Optical Lab is undertaking a $12.5 million expansion in Jackson County that will create 188 jobs.

Based in Ocean Springs, MDA said Superior Optical Lab operates one of the most technologically advanced wholesale optical laboratories in the United States.

Founded in 1990, and incorporated in 1991, by Hal Walker and Jon Jacobs, Superior Optical Lab is service-disabled veteran-owned small business, owned by a U.S. Navy veteran with a proud history of partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide affordable, high-quality eyewear to veterans and their families.

Superior Optical Lab President and CEO Derek Bodart said the company is extremely excited to be partnering with MDA and Jackson County to expand their business along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

“I want to thank Governor Reeves and all of our senators and state representatives for their continued support,” Bodart said in a statement. “Superior looks forward to being able to offer employment opportunities to those in our community and further advancing our mission of providing high-quality eyewear to our many customers throughout the country.”

For his part, Governor Tate Reeves was quoted as saying that his administration is committed to helping local businesses thrive and that he appreciates when they can give back to the community, “much like Superior Optical Lab assists other veterans and their families by providing exceptional eyewear at an affordable rate.”

“With this expansion comes nearly 190 new jobs, which will certainly have positive impact in the Gulf Coast Region,” Reeves said.

The company, which recently completed an expansion that created 45,000 square feet of production space, will further increase its capacity with the new announced investment, helping Superior Optical become an even more efficient and reliable manufacturer.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Jackson County also is assisting with the project.