Discover Mississippi: Wild Acres Hands On Animal Experience

One summer, when I was around 12, Dad and I were fishing for bass and Northern pike on my grandfather’s lake near Big Fork, Minnesota. Moving slowly along the outer banks, we cast our lines and reeled them in slowly, hoping the big one would find our lure. Cast, reel, repeat, and no talking—Dad’s rule.

I was quiet until I saw a giant porcupine swimming not far from our boat. Instead of Dad rowing away from the second largest rodent in North America, he quietly steered our craft within feet of this creature. I remember being slightly afraid and wanting him to row in the opposite direction and put me on shore.

Nope. Dad wanted to get as close as possible. He gave me a nature lesson, barely above a whisper, to not scare our new friend. He talked about their quills and how painful they are and difficult to remove. But when Dad got to the point about them being great climbers, that did it. I just knew the porcupine was going to climb in our boat. Furthermore, I didn’t need personal participation.

Today, I would be open to an adventure, including an up-close encounter with a porcupine, or other exotic animals, and we don’t have to go to Minnesota, Brazil, or Africa to do so. We have a place right here in Mississippi in McHenry, south of Hattiesburg, where you can pet, feed, adopt, and even swim with exotic animals.

The Adventure Awaits

The word unique comes to mind when trying to find ways to describe Wild Acres. You can see and spend time with “Danger,” the African Crested porcupine. And there is Mr. Pokes, the Brazilian porcupine, who likes to come out of his home after hours. There are also thirty parrots, twelve monkeys, and a grizzly bear, just to name a few of the 107 animals in the habitat. And that number is about to grow as three parrots are coming soon.

The Wild Acres Hands On Animal Experience is the creation of Cody Breland. In our phone conversation, he shared that his love for animals came from watching and helping his mother, who was involved with wildlife rehabilitation—her passion for animals left a lasting impression.

Also, as a student, he had a collection of reptiles and other animals. After his mother passed eight years ago, he moved to Los Angeles. All the while, he kept thinking about the possibility of doing something with animals. It was a thought he couldn’t dismiss. Then came a day of realization: if he was ever going to do something with his idea, now was the time. He moved back to the family farm six years ago and began building Wild Acres.

Cody has many wonderful stories to share about the acquisition of the farm and exotic animals. For example, his first animal, a zebra named Jabari, came from a petting zoo in Tupelo. Then, there was JJ, the senior black bear. His passing last spring left a huge void at the park.

Just weeks later, Cody received a call about a grizzly bear available in Alabama. “He loves his new home at Wild Acres,” says Cody. A few of the other animals are Genie and Gypsy the resident Bengal tigers and Luna the sloth. Other animals include Red Kangaroos, Cougars, Black Capped Capuchins, Southern Tamandua, Fennec Fox, Golden Spider Monkey, and African Caracal. The Wild Acres website has a wealth of information and pictures.

When the pandemic came in 2020, Cody chose not to close the park. Instead, Wild Acres became a place where people could come and participate in outside activities. It became a perfect spot for a safari adventure. One family, every hour, could come to the farm. However, there was a limit to how many families could go daily.

Visitors have come from across the United States and other parts of the world. In an interview with Brandy McGill on WLOX, Cody said that the Wild Acres experience “is very rewarding and people enjoy the animals.”

Another way to get involved with Wild Acres is to adopt an animal. When you adopt one of the animals posted on the website, you receive a package with a frameable photograph of your adopted animal, an official animal adoption certificate, and a fun fact card about the animal.

Upcoming Events

Cody and his staff invite you to attend their October events. Tickets can be purchased on the website, and you can book tours online as well.

There are several upcoming events at the farm this fall, including a family fun safari adventure, a homeschool event, and a safari for ages 21 plus only.

Witches & Wine – check website for date and additional information – for ages 21 plus only, the movie Hocus Pocus will be shown plus animal encounters.

Halloween Spooky Safari – held October 25-27; go to the website for reservations, it’s for the entire family, tickets are for ages three and up, start at $10 each, zoo walkabout, concessions, and gifts.

Group Animal Encounter Tours – duration 1.5 hours – tickets are $26 per person from ages three and up.

Wild Homeschool Meet-Up – duration 1.5 to 2 hours – for the entire family, tickets are $20.00 per person.

Mammals & Mimosas – check website for date and additional information – for ages 21 plus only, paint class, sloth meet and greet.

Capybara Swim Excursion – A popular event with 3.5 hours of a tour and sloth encounter for ages ten and up, the season is closed for this event, check the website for opening dates for 2025.

Other events held throughout this year were the Mother’s Day Tea Party, Safari Camp, Wild Style Hawaiian Luau, and more.

A Sloth in an Ice Cream Shop

Before or after you visit Wild Acres, plan to visit the Chill Sloth Ice Cream & Smoothies in downtown Wiggins. Co-owners Cody Breland and Jake Fletcher officially opened the new dessert place on August 3, 2024.

The ice cream shop, maybe the first of its kind, with an official mascot—Sammy the Sloth. He is housed in a sound-proof habitat. While you enjoy a delicious bowl or cone of ice cream, smoothie, or other desserts, you can watch Sammy.

The Chill Sloth Ice Cream and Smoothie shop also participates in a new monthly event in Wiggins. Pine Hill Social is sponsored by the newly formed Historic Pine Avenue Business Association. The social is held on the first Saturday of each month and includes entertainment, food, and shopping.

Be sure to add Wild Acres Zoological Park and Chill Sloth to your places to go and things to do around Mississippi wish list.