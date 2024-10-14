Magnolia Mornings: October 14, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Weddle takes oath as new judge on Court of Appeals

Newly-appointed Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge John Weddle took the oath of office on Friday, as reported by WTVA.

“Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Weddle to the bench in September. He fills the seat vacated by former judge Jim Greenlee who retired in the summer,” WTVA reports. “Weddle brings decades of experience, including the last nine years as district attorney for the First Circuit Court District.”

WTVA noted, “Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph said he has the highest confidence in Weddle and will help him in any way he can.”

2. Forrest Health CEO resigns

WDAM reports that Forrest Health president and CEO, Andy Woodard, resigned last week after 23 years with the system.

“Woodard has served as president and CEO since January 2019. He will remain in the position for 30 days to assist with the transition,” WDAM reported. “During this time, the Forrest Health Board of Trustees and Administration said Forrest Health will continue to focus on patient care.”

The release from the health system said the decision “was solely his.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Odds favor GOP retaking U.S. Senate

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

As The Hill reports, Republicans need to win only one of two competitive races in Montana and Ohio to retake the majority in the U.S. Senate. But the GOP could pick up other seats as well come Election Day.

“A survey by The New York Times and Siena College released last week showed that” Republican challenger Tim Sheehy has an 8-point lead over Senator Jon Tester (D) in Montana, reported TheHill, while “the fight between Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Republican Bernie Moreno is showing signs of tightening.”

In other races to watch, Republican Eric Hovde is making a late charge to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) in Wisconsin, former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers and current Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin are neck and neck in Michigan, and Republican David McCormick is attempting to deny Sen. Bob Casey (D) a fourth term in Pennsylvania.

2. Efforts to reverse birth rate declines worldwide falling flat

The Wall Street Journal reports that Europe’s overall population shrank during the pandemic and is on track to contract by about 40 million by 2050, according to United Nations statistics.

“Birthrates have been falling across the developed world since the 1960s. But the decline hit Europe harder and faster than demographers expected—a foreshadowing of the sudden drop in the U.S. fertility rate in recent years,” WSJ reported. “Reversing the decline in birthrates has become a national priority among governments worldwide, including in China and Russia, where Vladimir Putin declared 2024 ‘the year of the family.’ In the U.S., both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have pledged to rethink the U.S.’s family policies.”

WSJ notes that the U.S. fertility rate is 1.6 compared to Hungary and Norway’s fertility rates of 1.5 and 1.4 children for every woman, respectively.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Delta Devils remain winless

(Photo from MS Valley State Athletics | Donell Maxie)

Mississippi Valley State remained winless in the 2024 season, falling to Alabama State on Saturday 54-17.

The Delta Devils, now 0-6, look to turn the season around next Saturday at home when they host Bethune-Cookman for homecoming. Kickoff is 2pm.

2. No. 4 Miss. State soccer shuts out Missouri

(Photo from MSU Athletics | Mike Mattina)

Mississippi State shutout Missouri 5-0 Sunday night in Starkville. The No. 4 Bulldogs are now 12-1-0 on the season and 6-0-0 in SEC play.

MSU Athletics said the win came in front of the second-largest crowd in program history of 2,073. The Bulldogs are undefeated at home.

Mississippi State will return to the pitch for the Magnolia Cup on Friday night in Oxford, Mississippi. The match is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Markets & Business

1. Investors await corporate earnings reports

CNBC reports that stock futures were little changed Monday as investors waited to assess whether the next batch of key corporate earnings could power the market to more records.

“Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. S&P 500 index futures rose slightly, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.2%,” CNBC reported.

As CNBC noted, “Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson report their latest results on Tuesday before the market opens, while Morgan Stanley and United Airlines are set to release results Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Netflix and Procter & Gamble are also scheduled to post earnings this week.”

2. Oil prices decline over China demand woes

Reuters reports that oil prices declined over 2% on Monday, “wiping out all of last week’s gains, as China’s stimulus plans failed to inspire investor confidence and the country’s oil imports fell for the fifth month, stoking concern about fuel demand.”

“The markets also remained on edge about potential Israeli attacks on Iranian oil infrastructure,” Reuters added. “Brent crude futures were down $1.84, or 2.3%, at $77.20 per barrel by 1100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.87, or 2.47%, to $73.69 per barrel. Brent gained 99 cents last week, while WTI climbed $1.18.”