What’s happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in October 2024

It’s festival season across Mississippi. See where to go to enjoy the fun.

If you don’t do another thing the entire month of October, get out at least once and enjoy one of the many festivals held around the state. There are festivals to celebrate everything from chili, seafood, and peanuts to classic cars, Celtic culture, and the blues. But more than anything, it’s a time to celebrate the end of summer! Enjoy the cool fall weather at a festival near you.

Tupelo Chili Festival and Fall Festival – Tupelo, MS – October 4 and 5

Everyone’s favorite chili cook-off is back on October 4. Teams compete against each other for best recipe, team spirit, best costumes, most creative tent and most original theme. A ticket at the gate will get you a bowl of delicious chili. Sample each team’s recipe and cast your vote for People’s Choice. There will be beer and live music on Friday night! Saturday is Fall Festival, a family-friendly fun day complete with a free concert.

Pilgrimage & Pioneer Day Festival – Carrollton, MS – October 4 and 5

Tour homes, churches, and buildings in historic Carrollton, including the J.Z. George Library at Cotesworth. Live music, food, educational exhibits, traditional arts and crafts, and more at the festival headquarters, 701 Lexington Street.

Tupelo Ale Trail – Tupelo, MS – October 4 and 5

The Ale Trail is a progressive craft beer tasting with stops in shops throughout Downtown Tupelo. Pick up your beer glass and map at FNB Bank, then shop around with participating merchants then end the night at the after-party.

Zonta Fair – Pascagoula – October 5

The annual Zonta Fair in downtown Pascagoula not only draws a substantial yearly crowd but also entices a variety of vendors, fostering a dynamic and vibrant marketplace. Food, music, classic cars, local dance teams and more flood the area for this one-day event in the Flagship City.

Loblolly Festival – Laurel, MS – October 5

Annual event held the first Saturday in October. Get heritage with a small town feel with lots of artists, crafters, and craftsmen set up downtown. Enjoy great food, funnel cake, and art judging.

Mississippi Peanut Festival – Collins, MS – October 5 and 6

An annual event hosted by Mitchell Farms which includes over 75 vendors of yard art, jewelry, collectibles, antiques, arts, crafts. There will be plenty of food options, plus a pumpkin patch and a tour of a working farm with turn-of-the-century antiques.

Horn Lake Bullfrog and Food Truck Festival – Horn Lake, MS – October 5

If frog legs don’t tempt you to go to this festival, there will be plenty of other food options by a round-up of food trucks, along with craft vendors, live music, and a Kids Zone.

Saint John Oktoberfest – Hattiesburg, MS – October 5

For over 40 years St. John Lutheran Church, with many church members descendants of German immigrants, has hosted this annual event. German food and culture are highlighted to raise money for mission work. German brats, sauerkraut, potato salad and other food available for sale. There will be live music, a silent auction, quilt raffle and a take-out deli featuring German meats and desserts.

Olive Branch Arctoberfest – Olive Branch, MS – October 5

A fundraiser for the Arc Northwest Mississippi at the Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch.

Cruisin’ The Coast – Gulf Coast, MS – October 6 to 13

Over 8000 cars kick off “America’s Largest Block Party” all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Cruise-ins, headline bands, oldies entertainment, swap meet, auto auction, and more.

Celtic Fest Mississippi – Brandon, MS – October 11 to 13

Scottish clans, Highland games, Scotch and whisky tastings, vendors and more.

Cleveland Oktoberfest – Cleveland, MS – Oct 11 and 12

Since 1982 more than 15,000 gather here every year for the event that has been called one of the best outdoor festivals in the Delta. Organized by more than 100 community volunteers, the event kicks off on Friday afternoon with the Mississippi Delta State Barbecue Championship (featuring chefs from around the South). Live entertainment and dancing into the evening with an antique car show and craft booths on Saturday. Children’s activities and more.

Bukka White Festival – Aberdeen, MS – October 12

Lots of arts and crafts, kid’s fun, animal show, antiques, classic cars and fantastic blues music. A tribute named after singer-guitarist Booker “Bukka” White who lived in the Aberdeen area.

Deep Blues Festival – Clarksdale, MS – Oct 17 to Oct 20, 2024

Tickets for the weekend (Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights, plus Sunday afternoon) are $75 and Provide access to shows at the New Roxy and the Shack Up Inn. Plenty of free daytime music as well.

Delta Hot Tamale Festival – Greenville, MS – October 18 and 19

Known as the “Hot Tamale Capital of the World,” Greenville’s premier event starts at the Greenville Inn and Suites and expands throughout downtown. Fun for the kids, too.

Gautier Mullet Festival – Gautier, MS – October 19

Who doesn’t love a good mullet toss? This festival has that and more, including a free crafts festival, local cuisine, fishing rodeo, live music, car and boat show, and a kids zone.

The Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show – Madison, MS – October 25 and 26

It’s the 20th anniversary with a lineup of activities spanning two days. Car show registration opens Friday at 9 am, followed by the Cruisin’-4-Cash event starting at 5 pm, where participants can collect poker chips at local sponsors for a chance to win over $1,000 in cash and prizes. Trunk-R-Treat event at 5 pm Friday – entrants encouraged to decorate their vehicles for judging. Saturday promises classic cars, food vendors, and live music that matches the eras of the displayed cars. Live games and giveaways will be featured throughout the day.