Hail & Hotty! Episode 6: Forget the Natty talk

- Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.
After a disappointing loss to Kentucky in their SEC opener, there’s no margin for error for the Ole Miss Rebels moving forward. A Rebels’ reset requires “road warrior mentality” if they want to remain attractive to the College Football Playoff committee.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Starkville showed some fight against No. 1 Texas, but not enough to claim a moral victory. State gets a week off before facing a Georgia team that got stung by Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Plus, what Group of Five teams have stood out?
