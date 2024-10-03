Hail & Hotty! Episode 6: Forget the Natty talk

Join Parrish and Blake as they break down the latest headlines in Mississippi college football.

After a disappointing loss to Kentucky in their SEC opener, there’s no margin for error for the Ole Miss Rebels moving forward. A Rebels’ reset requires “road warrior mentality” if they want to remain attractive to the College Football Playoff committee.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Starkville showed some fight against No. 1 Texas, but not enough to claim a moral victory. State gets a week off before facing a Georgia team that got stung by Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Plus, what Group of Five teams have stood out?

LISTEN->