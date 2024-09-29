Week 5: Mississippi High School Football Scorecard

A rainy weekend in Mississippi saw some tasty games played on Thursday night, but there was still plenty of action to go around.

Brandon 42, Gulfport 0: The top 10 matchup was surprisingly no contest, as the road team rolled for a 4-1 start to the season. Lahare Bolls added an exclamation point late in the third quarter with a 64-yard pick six, while Tyson Robinson had a 34-yard TD run and a 71-yard scoring catch. Sladen Shack threw three touchdown passes for the Bulldogs, who’ll get a open date before beginning regional play.

New Albany 29, Pontotoc 26: In a game played Thursday night, the Bulldogs celebrated homecoming wth a victory over the previously unbeaten Warriors (3-1). New Albany trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before roaring back for the victory. Isaac Gilbert made a big play, recovering a fumble in the end zone after four consecutive false start penalties on Pontotoc,

Amory 34, Corinth 13: Host Amory (4-1), which has won four in a row since a loss to Pontotoc, led 28-7 at halftime of another Thursday game. Emanuel Randle had a couple of first half TDs runs (1, 8) and Landon Jones scored on a blocked punt with just six seconds left in the half. DJ Woods had a pair of touchdowns for Corinth (3-2).

Noxubee County 28, Louisville 13: A surprising signature victory for the visiting team (3-2) in the Toothpick Bowl, which was tied at 7 after the first half. Louisville (4-1), a two-time defending 4A champ, had won three in a row in the series.

East Webster 20, Calhoun City 12: In a matchup of two outstanding Northeast Mississippi small schools, East Webster (5-0) got off the mat after falling behind 12-0. It was just the Wolverines’ second win in 16 tries in this series. Calhoun City (3-1) got both of its scores on pick-six plays.

Tupelo 35, Houston (Tenn.) 13: The Golden Wave (5-0) seemed keen to take on this challenge heading into Friday night, and with good reason. Jaeden Hill ran for an eye-popping 273 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. Tupelo led 21-7 thanks to a big stop right before halftime.

Madison Central 34, Warren Central 24: Highly regarded Madison Central improved to 4-1 with the road victory, after leading 24-10 at halftime.

South Panola 32, Clinton 7: As the leaves begin to turn, South Panola (4-1) starts to turn up the heat. The home team led 20-0 at halftime on the way to their fourth win in a row.

Cleveland Central 20, Charleston 0: Cleveland Central (5-0) made a 20-0 halftime lead stand up. The visiting Wolves avenged a late loss from last season.

West Jones 10, Poplarville 7: West Jones (5-0) handed visiting Poplarville (4-1) its first loss in a battle of two run-focused teams.

Raleigh 27, Jefferson Davis County 12: Raleigh (5-0) remains unbeaten after the road victory. Raleigh led 15-6 at halftime.