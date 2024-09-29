No party in the ‘Sip on Saturday

It was not a classic Saturday for the SEC fans from Mississippi, as both the highly regarded Rebels and struggling Bulldogs lost. Southern Miss was idle.

Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17:

Didn’t see that one coming? Neither did most Rebels fans, eager to celebrate a homecoming victory.

But the sixth-ranked Ole Miss squad was seriously tested for the first time this season and came up short. It snapped a seven-game Rebels winning streak and a 10-game home winning streak.

The top line on the game was surely when Caden Davis hooked a 48-yard field goal attempt wide left with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, but the bottom line was that the Rebels (4-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) were outplayed just about all day as the upstart Wildcats (3-2, 1-2), won in Oxford for the first time since 1978.

And it was the biggest win of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops career against a ranked opponent.

What happened?

The team stats suggest a thing or two. While Ole Miss ultimately outgained the visiting team 353-336, Kentucky held a 22-14 edge in first downs and a corresponding advantage of almost 20 minutes in time of possession.

That powerful Lane Kiffin offense can’t do much damage when standing on the sidelines watching the other team control the clock.

The Rebels’ offense did not help their defense, with multiple 3 and out series. The rebuilt Ole Miss offensive line had trouble creating running lanes and protecting Dart against a good Kentucky defensive front.

Statistically, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had another perfectly fine game, with 18 for 27 completions for 261 yards and a touchdown. Favorite target Tre Harris continued his marvelous season with 11 catches for 176 yards and a score. But outside of Harris and a prayer caught by Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn near the end of the game, the rest of the vaunted Ole Miss receiving core was quiet.

The rushing attack averaged 3.2 yards per attempt as Henry Parrish Jr. toted it 13 times for 62 yards.

Kentucky’s offensive numbers weren’t eye-popping – Brock Vandagriff passed for 243 yards and a TD, and the Wildcats only averaged 2.0 yards per carry – but avoided any turnovers and converted all three of their fourth-down chances.

A bit of luck helped late, as tight end Josh Kattus delivered the final margin on an end-zone fumble recovery with 2:25 left.

Ole Miss visits South Carolina on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. ESPN game.

Texas 35, Mississippi State 13:

Photo courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics.

The top-ranked Longhorns (5-0), new to the SEC, had a Texas-sized battle in the first half but just kept plugging away.

Quarterback Arch Manning, whose family knows a thing or two about battling against Bulldogs, completed 26 of 31 passes for 324 yards and a couple of touchdowns and also ran for a TD. He led an offense that outgained MSU 522-294 and easily survived a couple of lost fumbles.

Bulldogs freshman QB Michael Van Buren, making his first start, completed 12 of 23 passes for 144 yards. He ran for a 12-yard TD in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble.

MSU (1-4) trailed just 7-6 after a pair of Kyle Ferris field goals, the last with 1:56 before halftime, but Manning responded with a 49-yard scoring strike to DeAndre Moore wth 29 seconds left for a 14-6 lead. Moore finished with four catches for 103 yards and two TDs.

The Bulldogs return to action on Oct. 12 with another tall order – a trip to Georgia. Kickoff time and TV network was to be announced later.

Southern Miss:

The Golden Eagles (1-3), who were off, return to action Saturday at home against Louisiana-Lafayette with a 6:30 p.m. pickoff.