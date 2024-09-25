Amerigroup invests over $3 million into Mississippi communities

Amerigroup’s support extends into various community and educational initiatives.

Since 2020, Amerigroup Mississippi has been partnering with dozens of organizations across the state, investing in programs that improve the health and wellness of Mississippians.

With a mission that everyone deserves an opportunity for a healthy future, Amerigroup has committed over $3 million into a variety of programs that address health disparities for low-income and disabled individuals.

Investment in Health and Wellness

Health and wellness for all Mississippians is at the core of Amerigroup’s mission.

The organization donated $50,000 to the American Heart Association (AHA) to support the G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, a vital community-based organization providing primary care to underserved populations. The donation facilitated the acquisition of essential resources like blood pressure devices, infant CPR kits, and maternal wellness packages.

These resources address critical health issues, including high infant and maternal mortality rates, demonstrating Amerigroup’s commitment to enhancing health outcomes for those in need.

Enhancing Teen Mental Health

Amerigroup is also addressing mental health among youth through a funded program with Everfi, which has reached 15,000 students across 85 schools in Mississippi. This initiative focuses on mental health literacy, aiming to reduce stigma and encourage students to seek help.

The program, evaluated through pre- and post-course tests, has led to a remarkable 77% increase in students’ abilities to manage mental health crises. By fostering a more informed and supportive environment, Amerigroup is promoting compassion and self-care among young people facing mental health challenges.

Addressing Food Insecurity

Food insecurity is another critical issue Amerigroup is tackling with a $180,000 investment in Mississippi’s first Food RX program.

Partnering with Children’s of Mississippi and the Mississippi Food Network, the program enables pediatricians to screen for food insecurity and prescribe nutritious foods. This initiative aims to enhance children’s development, mental health, educational performance, and long-term health outcomes across the state.

Amerigroup’s investment underscores their commitment to addressing broader health determinants and ensuring Mississippi’s children have access to essential resources for a healthy and productive life.

Supporting Community and Educational Initiatives

Amerigroup’s support extends into various community and educational initiatives, as well. The company opened the Amerigroup Wellness Center at Jackson Medical Mall, providing essential medical services to underserved communities. Additionally, Amerigroup granted $75,000 to Jackson State University to fund rural nursing scholarships, supporting students pursuing health-related majors and addressing the need for qualified healthcare professionals in rural areas.

Amerigroup’s partnership with the Girl Scouts led to the creation of a new healthy living program, which promotes healthy behaviors among youth aged 5 to 18. This program, focusing on healthy mind, body, and eating habits, also covers enrollment fees for 200 underserved Girl Scouts, ensuring widespread access.

And in the realm of economic empowerment, Amerigroup awarded a $25,000 grant to Goodwill to support the Customer Service Employment Academy (CSEA). This program provides education and training necessary for individuals to achieve certification in customer service, thereby enhancing their job readiness and quality of life.

Amerigroup was founded on the ideal that everyone deserves a medical “home” that goes beyond just providing access to care, but also includes the services and supports residents need to live healthier lives. Amerigroup Mississippi’s contributions thus far reflect a profound commitment to investing in Mississippi—not only for current residents, but for future Mississippians, as well. To learn more about Amerigroup Mississippi and its initiatives, visit here.