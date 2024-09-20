Mississippi Songwriters Festival on tap for a four-day extravaganza

A number of professional songwriters will be in Ocean Springs, performing and conducting workshops on songwriting techniques.

Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of American music, and this weekend the charming coastal town of Ocean Springs will be filled with music of all genres. An unforgettable celebration of music and creativity will be showcased at venues around town for the annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival. From September 19 to 22, 2024, this four-day extravaganza will immerse you in the soulful melodies and captivating lyrics of Mississippi’s finest songwriters.

The event is sponsored by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main Street Tourism Bureau and presented by the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance.

A number of professional songwriters will be in town, performing and conducting workshops on songwriting techniques.

Chapel Hart, a country music trio that caught a lot of attention when they competed on America’s Got Talent, will appear at this year’s Songwriters Festival. Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with. They wrap their Mississippi roots with Louisiana spunk to share with their listeners around the world.

Chapel Hart was inducted into Country Music Television’s Next Women of Country – the same institution that has been known for helping up-and-coming female country artists such as Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini. They have earned the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” in Scotland for their single “You Can Have Him Jolene.”

Tricia Walker, a singer and songwriter, has written songs steeped in the passion, pain, and grace of the American South. Born and raised in Mississippi, Tricia has become one of the clearest voices of her own time and place. Her music has been recorded by Faith Hill, Patty Loveless, and Alison Krauss, whose performance of Tricia’s “Looking in the Eyes of Love” earned a GRAMMY award. A recording artist herself, Tricia’s CD Heart of Dixie captures her view of the South with lyrics and music that reflect her folk, R&B, and storytelling influences.

After many years in Nashville, Tricia returned to her native Mississippi in 2006 to assume the role as director of the Delta Music Institute, an entertainment industries studies program at Delta State University. She retired from DSU in 2019 and was awarded the title of Director Emeritus, the same year she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mississippi Writers Guild. Tricia is currently developing new musical and creative projects for Big Front Porch Productions.

Richelle Putnam is a songwriter from Meridian whose songs have been commended and awarded by the Billboard Songwriting Contest, UK Songwriting Contest, Songdoors Writing Contest, and Mike Pinder’s Songwars. American Songwriter Magazine has recognized her lyrics with a second place and four honorable mentions in its lyric writing contest.

The event kicked off last night with the Mississippi Songwriters Festival Hall of Fame induction. The inductees this year include Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Glen Ballard. Emcees for the event were Walt Grayson, Darwin NElson, and Scott Stradtner.

There is a full schedule of music starting at 6pm this evening at several venues around Ocean Springs. Music resumes tomorrow at 1:00pm and runs through 10 pm at some locations. Music workshops will be held throughout the event at various venues. A full schedule is available online.