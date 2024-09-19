Miss. State receives $8 million pledge to uplift Bulldog football

It is the second-largest commitment in Mississippi State Athletics history.

Mississippi State football received a major boost Thursday, as Director of Athletics Zac Selmon announced the receipt of a single pledge of $8 million aimed at uplifting the Bulldogs’ football program.

The financial gift was committed by a family who wishes to remain anonymous. MSU said in a statement that the family are Bulldog Club members and members of the Cristil Society.

Plans are for the funds to be used to kick start the State Excellence Fund, the Mississippi State Athletics fund of the future.

“This thoughtful and generous investment in our program is critical to what we are building here in Starkville in this new era of college athletics,” Selmon said in a statement. “To be an elite-level program, it takes elite-level resources. A gift of this magnitude shows the unwavering drive to establish Mississippi State Football as a premier college football destination for many years to come. I could not be more grateful for the commitment to championing our programs and players.”

Bulldogs’ Head Football Coach Jeff Lebby echoed Selmon, adding that the investment in the program shows that State fans are ‘all-in’ when it comes to helping provide the resources it takes to compete in the toughest conference in the country.

“Having their support and belief in what we’re building is crucial for us as we continue to move forward. There are truly no words that can describe how thankful I am for the commitment to the program I am blessed to lead,” Lebby said.

In a statement, the family making the commitment said Selmon and Lebby need access to “very necessary resources, which is why we want to ensure we are doing our part to bolster Mississippi State Football.”

“We would like to thank Zac and his staff for their efforts working with us to put this investment together and officially launch the State Excellence Fund. We also would like to thank Coach Lebby for his hard work, determination, and commitment to building a winning program at Mississippi State since he and his family arrived on campus less than one year ago,” the family stated, adding, “To build a sustained winning culture and program in today’s climate it’s going to take us all coming together to ensure our program has what it needs to recruit, train and keep top talent. With the launch of the State Excellence Fund, it provides the opportunity for fans and supporters to make a direct investment, regardless of the amount, in our future. We firmly believe in what we can accomplish together. We are proud to be Mississippi State Bulldogs.”