Mississippi charter schools see achievement gains

By: Frank Corder - September 18, 2024

(Photo from MS Charter School Authorizer Board annual report)

  • Two charter schools that faced failing accountability scores in previous years rose to passing levels of C and higher.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Education released new accountability assessment scores showing more school districts than ever received a grade of C or higher. 

READ MORE: Record number of Mississippi school districts receive grade of C or higher in latest accountability report

According to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board (MCSAB), charter schools across the state also saw achievement gains. MCSAB noted that two charter schools that faced failing accountability scores in previous years have successfully risen to passing levels of C and higher.

Ambition Prep, an elementary school located in Jackson, improved from a C to a B by making strides in nearly every academic category. Ambition was the top-rated charter school in the state.

Joel E. Smilow Collegiate, also in Jackson, moved from an F rating in 2023 to a C. 

Leflore Legacy Academy, a middle school in Greenwood, improved in all academic areas with notable growth in math and rising from an F rating in 2023 to a C in 2024. 

Midtown Public Charter School in Jackson and Clarksdale Collegiate also showed improvement in student proficiency and growth, MCSAB shared. However, both are rated a D.

MCSAB stated that the rise in scores not only highlights the effectiveness of charter schools in fostering academic excellence but also underscores their commitment to serving diverse student populations.

“Congratulations to our charter school leaders and teachers as well as the families who have worked tirelessly to ensure all scholars are provided with a high-quality educational experience”, Dr. Karmacharya, Executive Director, MCSAB.

According to the 2022-2023 MCSAB annual report, over 3,400 students are enrolled in Mississippi charter schools. The vast majority of charter school students come from low-income, African American households.

