Mississippi’s November General Election ballot is set

Nine presidential tickets are listed on the Magnolia State’s ballot along with races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office released the November General Election sample ballot on Friday with the U.S. presidential race topping the ticket.

Notably, despite Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suspending his bid for the White House and endorsing Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, Kennedy’s name remains on the Mississippi ballot.

In all, nine presidential tickets are listed on the Magnolia State’s ballot.

The last time Mississippi’s electoral votes went to a Democratic presidential candidate was 1976 with Jimmy Carter. While Vice President Kamala Harris would like to change that, it is unlikely is a state that is considered solidly red. In Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential bids, Mississippi voted in his favor over 57 percent each time.

Voters will also choose their representatives to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

Democrat Ty Pinkins is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker. Wicker has represented the state in the U.S. Senate since 2007 and has consistently won statewide elections with over 57 percent of the vote. Pinkins’ limited financial resources and name ID will likely send Wicker back to the Senate for another six years.

In the U.S. House, three of the state’s four Congressmen face General Election opponents but all are favored to return to Washington D.C. for two more years. Third District Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican, is unopposed.

Mississippi voters will also cast their ballots in non-partisan judicial races for State Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Justice Jim Kitchens is facing a real challenge from State Sen. Jenifer Branning for the District 1, Position 3 Supreme Court seat while Justice Dawn Beam is favored to win re-election in the District 2, Position 2 Supreme Court race.

The three-person District 5, Position 2 Court of Appeals race appears to be a tight one, with Jennifer Schloegel and Amy St. Pe seemingly vying for the lead.

Here is a rundown of who voters in Mississippi will choose from on November 5th:

President-Vice President

Kamala Harris-Tim Walz: Democrat

Chase Oliver-Mike ter Maat: Libertarian

Jill Stein-Rudolph Ware: Green

Randall Terry-Stephen Broden: Mississippi Constitution

Donald Trump-J.D. Vance: Republican

Shiva Ayyadura-Crystal Ellis: Independent

Claudia De La Cruz-Karina Garcia: Independent

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.-Nicole Shanahan: Independent

Peter Sonski-Lauren Onak: Independent

U.S. Senate

Ty Pinkins: Democrat

Roger Wicker: Republican

1st Congressional District

Dianne Black: Democrat

Trent Kelly: Republican

2nd Congressional District

Ron Eller: Republican

Bennie Thompson: Democrat

3rd Congressional District

Michael Guest: Republican

4th Congressional District

Mike Ezell: Republican

Craig Raybon: Democrat

State Supreme Court District 1, Position 3

Jenifer Branning

Byron Carter

Ceola James

Jim Kitchens

Abby Gale Robinson

State Supreme Court District 2, Position 2

Dawn Beam

David Sullivan

State Supreme Court District 3, Position 1

Robert Chamberlin

State Supreme Court District 3, Position 2

Jimmy Maxwell

Court of Appeals District 2, Position 2

Latrice Westbrooks

Court of Appeals District 3, Position 1

Jack Wilson

Court of Appeals District 5, Position 2