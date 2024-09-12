Skip to content
Hail & Hotty! Episode 3 with Parrish and Blake

By: Magnolia Tribune - September 12, 2024

Ole Miss football and Mississippi State football
  • Setting records in Oxford. Setting expectations in Starkville.

Jaxson Dart set an SEC record for consecutive completions against MTSU, but when will the Rebels face their first challenge of the season? Parrish and Blake say, “Not at Wake Forest.”

Mississippi State fought back from a big deficit but ran into a brick wall of reality out in the desert. The Bulldogs look to bounce back against holy Toledo!

Plus, Blake tackles Colorado’s woes, and Parrish hits on life after Saban in Tuscaloosa. LISTEN->

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Magnolia Tribune
This article was produced by Magnolia Tribune staff.
