Hail & Hotty! Episode 3 with Parrish and Blake

Setting records in Oxford. Setting expectations in Starkville.

Jaxson Dart set an SEC record for consecutive completions against MTSU, but when will the Rebels face their first challenge of the season? Parrish and Blake say, “Not at Wake Forest.”

Mississippi State fought back from a big deficit but ran into a brick wall of reality out in the desert. The Bulldogs look to bounce back against holy Toledo!

Plus, Blake tackles Colorado’s woes, and Parrish hits on life after Saban in Tuscaloosa. LISTEN->