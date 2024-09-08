Week 2, High School Football Scoreboard

The second week of MHSAA football play featured tasty rivalry matchups between some of the state’s top teams.

Brandon 21, Madison Central 7: Sophomore Tyson Robinson accounted for all three touchdowns on short runs in the homefield win for Brandon (2-0), which led 14-0 at halftime. Glen Singleton scored on a short run in the fourth quarter after a direct snap for Madison Central (1-1). This was a clash between two of the state’s top 3 Class 7A teams.

Starkville 33, West Point 26: In a madly entertaining game, the issue was finally settled by the hosts in stunning fashion, on a 98-yard interception return by Davarrius Hairston. This game matched up up two of the state’s top 10 teams, with Starkville improving to 2-0 and visiting West Point falling to 0-2. Starkville led 19-13 at halftime.

Oak Grove 35, Ocean Springs 21: The state’s top-ranked team led 14-0 at halftime and improved to 2-0. Winless Ocean Springs rallied to make it 21-all in the third quarter before the defending 7A champs put it away at home.

Hattiesburg 47, Laurel 7: The 103rd Battle for the Little Brown Jug was a runaway win for the home team, now 2-0. QB Deuce Vance accounted for five touchdowns, including an 8-yard run near halftime, a 45-yard run late in the third quarter and a pair of fourth-quarter scoring passes to Tristan Keys (13, 15).

South Panola 41, Oxford 34: South Panola led 19-7 at halftime, but the outcome was in doubt late. Drew Dean, who finished with three TD passes, brought the host Chargers back to tie the game at 34, highlighted by Levi Blount’s 72-yard punt return and a 19-yard scoring catch. Marcus Christon settled matters late when he broke loose on a short slant pass and ran 73 yards for a touchdown with 11 seconds left.

Grenada 49, Winona 6: The home team, highly regarded in Class 6A, picked up its first win of the season in convincing fashion after last week’s loss to Oak Grove. McCaleb Taylor accounted for fourth touchdowns as he hosts built a 35-0 halftime advantage. Winona (1-1), the defending Class 3A champs, scored in the waning seconds,

Warren Central 21, Pearl 0: It had been nine years since Warren Central started out a season 0-2, and they delivered a solid effort Friday night against a long-time rival. Pearl fell to 1-1.

Magee 8, Mendenhall 0: In the 100th renewal of what’s come to be known as the Simpson County Super Bowl, it was the visiting team that prevailed and improved to 2-0. As befits such an intense rivalry, the teams played a scoreless first half.

Baldwyn 19, Booneville 6: In the latest edition of the “Skunk Bowl,” visiting Baldwyn (2-0), led by QB Dylan Johnson, held a 12-0 halftime lead. Zion Nunn scored for the second week in a row to help Booneville (0-2) avoid the shutout.

Tupelo 40, Southwaven 13: The Golden Wave (2-0) had 431 yards in a balanced attack (229 rushing, 202 passing) and easily shrugged off a couple of turnovers and almost 100 yards in penalties. JJ Hill had three rushing TDs for Tupelo, which led 20-0 at the half.