What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State this September 2024

From hot air balloons to blues, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Mississippi during the month of September.

Wait. Is that a cool(er) nip in the air? Is it possible that fall is on the horizon?

Oh come on… you know it’s still hot as blue blazes in September, but so are the events planned for around the state.

Get out from under that air conditioner vent and enjoy all the state has to offer in the coming month.

Hub City Hot Air Balloon Festival, Hattiesburg – September 6-7

The Hub City Hot Air Balloon Festival is happening Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7th!

On Friday, gates open at 5 PM. Enjoy the festivities all day Saturday 9am -5pm.

It’s free admission for the expo inside the Forrest County Multipurpose Center, and then from 5pm-9pm enjoy the balloon festival and balloon glow.

Live entertainment by DJ Adams, Molly Ringwalds, and Champagne Jam. A portion of the proceeds supports the Pink Ribbon Fund. Get your tickets today!

Mighty Roots Music Festival, Stovall – September 13-14th

Head to Stovall, in the Delta, for the Mighty Roots Music Festival.

This festival boasts two days of great music and fun for the whole family with bars, VIP experiences, kids’ zones, yoga, food, and the Burning Guitar, Mississippi’s version of the Burning Man.

Ticket prices range from general admission to a VIP camping package, so plan your trip today.

Cyclists, this one’s for you! Head to Pontotoc for this exciting tradition that is part of the Pontotoc Bodock Festival.

The Tour de Bodock Bicycle Ride includes something for riders of all skill levels, from the Metric Century (100k, 62 miles), Half Metric Century (50k, 31 miles), 20 miles, and 10k (6.2 miles).

These trails will be well-stocked with everything you need and are sure to deliver the rush you seek. Visit the website for more information.

47th Annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival, Greenville – September 21st

The 47th Annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival (MDBHF) will be held at the Washington County Convention Center and Fairgrounds on September 21, 2024.

This festival will provide the music, the food, the fun and all the “down home” experiences that have kept the annual tradition alive for nearly five decades. There will be music from Bobby Rush, King George, Mr. Sipp and more.

Click here for more ticket information.

Wells Fest, Jamie Fowler Boyll Park, Jackson – September 28th

Wells Fest is back! The 40th Annual Wells Fest is a free event from 9:30 to 4 pm Saturday, September 28th, sponsored by Wells United Methodist Church in Jackson.

The whole family can have fun at Wells Fest with a pet parade, vendors, fun run, auction, music and more.

This year, funds raised will benefit the WellsFest Cares Musician Emergency Fund at the Community Foundation for Mississippi.

Find out more about the events at the Wells Fest website.