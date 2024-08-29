Let’s Eat, Mississippi: Frisco Deli serving up old school classics for 30 years

Since 1993, when the Malouf family opened the Phillips Lane stand-alone shop, Frisco Deli has been consistently plating up simple, delicious food.

Traveling along I-20 to Pearl, you’ll pass several signs for fast food joints. There is no shortage of chain restaurants when you take the Pearson Road exit. Dunkin’ Donuts, Waffle House, Steak and Shake, Dairy Queen, Wendy’s— take your pick. But nestled in the middle of it all, hidden quietly on Phillips Lane, is a local deli dishing out the classics.

Frisco Deli is its own vibe

Since 1993, when the Malouf family opened the Phillips Lane stand-alone shop, Frisco Deli has been consistently plating up simple, delicious food on Styrofoam plates or wrapped in butcher paper; anything from a classic turkey sandwich to a Reuben to catfish or rib plates.

The menu hasn’t changed too much, and neither has the inside decor. Walking into Frisco Deli is a blast to the past. The muted browns, signage somewhat faded by light, cracked leather in some of the seats. A deli case reveals individual portioned cold sides such as potato salad, coleslaw and macaroni salad alongside slices of pies and cakes for dessert. You order at one end of the bar, get your food at the other, and make your way to the well-loved booths, tables or chairs.



Take a step outside for a more modern dining feel, but even still, you’re on the porch. Fans and clear plastic help circulate in the air in the summer, and some heaters may be on when needed during the winter.

In short, when you’re at Frisco Deli, you’re not dining in some white tablecloth institution; you’re at home with the Frisco family.

The mainstay of Frisco Deli

Frisco Deli got its start in malls in 1984, but by 1993, the owner had moved into the brick-and-mortar location in Pearl. Since then, business at the eatery has been consistent with its local dedicated fan base.

Mitchell Malouf ran Frisco Deli after his departure from the legendary Malaco Records in the 1970s. While Malaco went on to become a legend in soul music, Malouf crafted Frisco Deli into a hit of its own. The Malouf family is still in ownership today, with Mitchell Jr. often seen taking orders and slinging sandwiches at the counter with the rest of his staff.

Customers still rave about Frisco Deli today, but it seems the allure behind the shop is, “what you see is what you get.” Familiar friendly faces (including oft named favorite, Arthur) greet you when you walk in. The staff is cheerful and they act like they want to be there, just short of whistling while they work. The food is always good, comforting, the portions are large and the frills are small. The sandwiches have soft chewy bread. The fish, chicken, and shrimp are battered and fried to crispy crunchy perfection, and the vegetables for the sandwiches are always fresh.

The varied menu is a plus, too. Craving catfish? The crispiest filets with their secret ingredient batter await. Need to gnaw on some ribs? Frisco Deli. Dreams of muffaletta tickling your tastebuds? Frisco Deli. Picky kids? Customize their sandwich at Frisco Deli.



Good food is just part of the tradition at Frisco Deli.

Don’t take my word for it. Let’s eat! Plan your trip today by visiting friscodeli.com.