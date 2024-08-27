Speaker White announces Policy Summit on tax reform

Mississippi House Speaker Jason White, R-West, reminds lawmakers of the swearing into office ceremony of statewide officials, Thursday, during a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature, as work concludes on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in the House Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Gov. Tate Reeves, lawmakers, business leaders and tax experts will explore ways to reduce the tax burden on Mississippians.

Speaker Jason White (R) announced Tuesday his 2024 Policy Summit that will take a deep dive into Mississippi’s prospects for tax reform.

White said tax reform experts and lawmakers will explore solutions as the House of Representatives examines current Mississippi tax code and identifies opportunities to reduce the tax burden on Mississippians.

“After the conclusion of the 2024 Legislative Session, I announced the Select Committee on Tax Reform that is Co-Chaired by Trey Lamar and Scott Bounds. This summer, the Committee began their evaluations and considerations of our state’s tax code,” Speaker White said in a statement. “This Policy Summit is another step in the House’s commitment to building Mississippi up to have the most appealing tax structure in the nation.”

White said it is the vision of the Mississippi House to accelerate the path to fully eliminating the personal income tax “so that we reward Mississippians’ hard work, not tax it.”

Fully eliminating the state income tax has been a top priority for Governor Tate Reeves (R), who is slated to speak at White’s Policy Summit.

In addition, White said the Select Committee has been studying the state’s sales tax on groceries with an eye to “providing relief to Mississippians when they go through the checkout line to provide for their families.”

Efforts to cut or eliminate the sales tax on groceries will be complicated by the fact that many of the state’s cities and towns rely heavily on the revenue. Speaker White has recognized this and has expressed a willingness to discuss ways to lessen the impact on local governments.

According to White, attendees will hear from he and Governor Reeves as well as Select Committee Co-Chairmen Bounds (R) and Lamar (R), State Senator Jeremy England (R), and State Senator Josh Harkins (R). A panel discussion with national tax expert Grover Norquist and representatives from the Mississippi Municipal League, Mississippi Manufacturers Association, and BIPEC will be held. Another panel discussion on infrastructure funding with is scheduled with MDOT Director Brad White and Chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission Willie Simmons (D).

White also noted in his announcement on the Policy Summit that polling results will be presented by Cygnal while Arkansas Chairman of House Revenue and Taxation Committee Les Eaves will share his insight to greatly reducing the income tax in his state.

More speakers are said to be announced soon.

“It is exciting to be assembling this Policy Summit that will be free to the public to encourage engagement from all interested parties so lawmakers, tax experts, and any Mississippian can partake in robust conversation that will lead to a better, brighter Mississippi,” Speaker White said.

The Policy Summit, which is free to the public, will take place at The Sheraton Refuge in Flowood, Mississippi on Tuesday, September 24th.