Aurora Flight Sciences expanding in Columbus

The aerosystems manufacturer is investing $43.8 million in their Lowndes County facility and adding 63 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that aerosystems manufacturing company Aurora Flight Sciences is expanding in Columbus.

The project is a $43.8 million investment that will create 63 new jobs by the end of 2025.

Aurora Flight Sciences Vice President of Manufacturing Luke Colville said in a statement that the company is proud to bring this investment to the community.

“Since coming to Mississippi in 2005, our manufacturing business has grown exponentially. This success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of Aurora’s team members here in Columbus,” Colville said. “We are thankful for our incredible employees and for the continued support of local organizations such as the Mississippi Development Authority and Golden Triangle Development LINK.”

The company opened its Columbus facility in 2005. As a subsidiary of Boeing, Aurora Flight Sciences designs, builds and flies advanced aircraft and enabling technologies for commercial and defense applications.

MDA says Aurora’s expansion is adding 50,000 square feet of new manufacturing space onto its existing aerosystems production facility. The company also is refurbishing 40,000 square feet, adding new equipment and machining and improving its automated fiber placement technology.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) stated that the investment by Aurora Flight Sciences is further proof that Mississippi is an outstanding location for cutting-edge aerospace manufacturing.

“The Golden Triangle Region is a hotspot for aerospace excellence, and its skilled pipeline of experienced workers ensures companies like Aurora Flight Sciences remain at the forefront of the industry,” Reeves said. “Congratulations to the Aurora team on this latest expansion and I wish them many more successful years in Lowndes County.”

MDA notes that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, and AccelerateMS and Lowndes County are assisting with the project.