Amazon expanding in Saltillo

The company’s planned last mile facility will allow Amazon to better serve customers in Lee County and the surrounding areas.

Amazon is expanding its Mississippi footprint, investing in an approximately 96,000 square foot facility within the Turner Industrial Park in Saltillo.

A release on Monday announcing the project said launch plans for a new delivery station are in the very early stages, with renovations to the existing building scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

“This last mile facility will allow us to better serve customers in Lee County and the surrounding area,” said Jessica Breaux, senior manager of economic development for Amazon in the release. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the Community Development Foundation and Lee County. We look forward to sharing more details about this facility in the future.”

Saltillo facility (Photo: Community Development Foundation)

According to the company, the new last mile facility will help power the last mile of Amazon’s fulfillment process by enabling fast, everyday delivery directly to customers’ doorstep.

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then employees process customer packages for last mile delivery.

The Expansion’s impact in the state

Most Amazon employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn between $17 and $28 per hour, the local Community Development Foundation notes.

“CDF began investing in the construction of speculative shell buildings several years ago for the purpose of recruiting new companies to our community,” said CDF Board Chair Charlie Kinney in a statement. “This investment is paying great dividends now as a global brand such as Amazon has decided to locate here into one of our buildings.”

Amazon has invested over $3.5 billion across the state in various facilities since 2010. resulting in the creation of more than 6,000 direct full- and part-time jobs as well as over 11,700 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires.