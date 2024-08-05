Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi exceeds July revenue...

Mississippi exceeds July revenue estimates by $5.2 Million in FY 2025 budget

By: Frank Corder - August 5, 2024

Mississippi budget revenue fiscal year 2025
  • The Legislative Budget Office also notes that the Magnolia State’s General Fund ended the prior fiscal year with an estimated excess of $979.4 million including reappropriations.

According to the Legislative Budget Office, Mississippi started the new fiscal year surpassing revenue estimates for month one in FY 2025 by $5.2 million.

The July report for the Mississippi budget revenue released on Monday shows that the state collected nearly 1% more than the legislative estimate for the first month in the fiscal year which began on July 1. The total FY 2025 revenue estimate is $7.6 billion.

In comparison to prior year collections, the July 2024 numbers are down from July 2023 by over $18.6 million, largely due to the continued phase in of the 2022 income tax cut. Year-over-year income tax collections for the month of July showed July 2024 down by $16.9 million.

Mississippi Exceeds July Revenue Estimates By $5.2 Million In FY 2025 Budget
(Graph from the Legislative Budget Office – August 5, 2024)

Most of the other revenue lines were also down in a year-over-year comparison, with sales tax down $718,000, corporate income tax down $8.1 million, and the use tax down $3 million. The revenue lines showing an increase were in insurance premium taxes, gaming taxes and other revenues.

The Legislative Budget Office also provided updated numbers for the prior fiscal year’s collection for FY 2024 which ended June 30.

According to the report, total revenue collections for FY 2024 were $7,706,816,068. When compared to the total General Fund appropriations for FY 2024 of $6,730,763,551, the General Fund will end the fiscal year with an estimated excess of $979.4 million including reappropriations.

(Graph from the Legislative Budget Office – August 5, 2024)

As LBO notes, additional revenues may be recorded, and subsequent adjustments could be necessary as the fiscal year close-out is completed.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 1, 2024

Russia releases former Marine, three journalists in biggest prisoner swap since Cold War
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
August 1, 2024

Eli Manning leads 2024 class of Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductees
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 31, 2024

All aboard? Mobile City Council appears ready to buy into Amtrak’s Coast return
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
August 5, 2024

Magnolia Mornings: August 5, 2024

Culture

Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
August 5, 2024

Jubilee 2024
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
August 5, 2024

Count your trespasses
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
August 4, 2024

Rest upon the Rock