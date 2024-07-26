First-timers guide to the Neshoba County Fair

This year’s “Giant House Party” runs from July 26 until August 2.

If you’re headed to the Neshoba County Fair in Choctaw, Mississippi, for the first time, you should know that it will be an experience you’ll never forget. Known as “Mississippi’s Giant House Party,” the Neshoba County Fair is the nation’s only remaining campground fair, and it draws in people from all over the world.

For 135 years, this fair has brought thousands to this otherwise humble campground, celebrating the uniqueness of the Magnolia States, from the fair’s cabins to the racetrack.

Visiting the Neshoba State Fair is like getting a masterclass in hospitality and Mississippi culture. It’s easy to get overwhelmed the first time you visit, so here’s a comprehensive guide for thoroughly enjoying your first time at the Fair.

Beat the heat

Unless you’re in the pageant or dancing at Founder’s Square after dark, now is not the time to be cute! This is real Mississippi heat. The kind of heat that sticks to you and lives on your skin like a thick coating, like a sunscreen that won’t sink in. Wear loose clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty. A lot of the Neshoba County Fair is on dirt or gravel; when it rains it’s muddy and if it doesn’t, it’s dusty. Be prepared for either!



Comfortable walking shoes or mud boots are a necessity; however, leave the high-dollar, easy-to-ruin kicks at the house. And since there’s a slight chance of rain nearly every summer day in Mississippi, pack a poncho or umbrella just in case.

What you wear isn’t the only way to beat the heat at the Neshoba County Fair. Stay-cool towels that you can wet and throw around your neck will help keep you cool, as will battery-operated, handheld fans.

Free water is available at the Exhibit Hall – just look for the CDP booth.

Cash is king

Debit card usage isn’t consistent across the Neshoba County Fairgrounds. While some vendors and ticket counters can take them, others can’t. Even the card-taking vendors might lose network connectivity from time to time, and the fairgrounds are remote.

You’re better off carrying enough cash to get your meals, snacks, tickets, and anything you might find, especially for the arts and crafts fair.

Think of the children

Wagons and strollers are allowed inside the gates, and with the amount of walking, keeping the kiddos content is worth it. Remember that if it has recently rained, pushing through might be harder than usual.

However, the Neshoba County Fair is incredibly kid-friendly, with a petting zoo, interactive exhibits, vendors, rides, and more. Best of all, kids nine and under get into the fair for free.

Directions and accommodations

The Neshoba County Fair website lists several area hotels, RV parking opportunities, and directions to the Fairgrounds. The Neshoba County Fair is only 200 miles from Birmingham, 210 miles from Memphis, and 256 miles from New Orleans, and is easily accessed from Interstates 20, 55, and 59. Click here for more in-depth directions and hotel recommendations.

As you get closer to the Fairgrounds, you will see paid and free parking opportunities, but shuttling to and fro is not typically included in the price. You’re buying the availability and certainty of a parking spot without having to drive around, so keep in mind that the further out you are, the more walking you may be doing.

Here’s a map of the Neshoba County Fairgrounds to help you plan your experience:

Get ready for the fun

Each day of the Neshoba County Fair promises fun and excitement for all ages. With different events each day, you’ll want to know what’s happening before you plan your day.

Click here for a full lineup of daily events at the Fair.

Click here for the rundown of nightly activities.

Crowds will vary throughout the day, but Founders Square is often packed with events during the day. Some of the busiest times are during the Arts and Crafts Fair and the political speeches at the Pavilion.

Have fun! There’s so much to experience at the Neshoba County Fair. Plan your trip now by visiting the Neshoba County Fair website.