Magnolia Mornings: June 25, 2024

In Mississippi

1. PRCC Aviation & Aerospace Academy nears completion

(Photo from WLOX report)

WLOX reports that construction on the Pearl River Community College Aviation & Aerospace Academy in Hancock County is close to being completed.

“Located near Stennis International Airport and Hancock High School, the Academy has become a reality thanks to funding from the Department of Economic Development Administration, Gulf Coast Restoration Funds, the BP RESTORE Act grant, and local investments,” WLOX reported. “This 25,000-square-foot facility has multiple classrooms and labs, an outdoor courtyard for student events, plus an 18,000-square-foot hangar featuring more classrooms with hands-on lab stations and simulations.”

A ribbon cutting is planned for August 5 with classes beginning soon thereafter.

2. Orgeron appointed at Chief Information Officer for Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services (ITS) Board announced the appointment of Craig Orgeron, CPM, Ph.D. as the new Chief Information Officer for Mississippi and Executive Director of the agency on Monday. He will assume the position effective July 1, 2024.

Dr. Orgeron assumes the role from David Johnson, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The ITS Board retained Kinetic Staffing of Jackson to conduct the search for a new CIO and agency Executive Director.

The ITS Board’s announcement notes that Orgeron brings extensive information technology experience from both the private sector and the federal and state levels of the public sector. He served as an Executive Government Advisor with Amazon Web Services (AWS), President of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) and on the Executive Committee of the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS ISAC). He has also served as a professor in the Else School of Management at Millsaps College.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump has a VP pick in mind

FILE – Former President Donald Trump, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly picked his running mate. However, he’s keeping the selection to himself for now.

According to Newsweek, Trump has made up his mind but hasn’t told anyone yet. The person is likely to be at the Thursday presidential debate, according to Trump.

The Republican National Convention begins July 15. Trump will presumably make the VP announcement there but could unveil the running mate sooner should he choose.

2. Biden issues veto threats

The Washington Examiner is reporting that President Joe Biden has issued three new veto threats, all of them over GOP-led appropriations bills that will receive a vote in the House this week.

“Biden, who has already vetoed more bills than former President Donald Trump did during his time in the White House, is threatening to veto three spending measures pushed by House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK),” the Examiner reported. “The veto threats were made over bills that would fund the State Department, Department of Defense, and Department of Homeland Security.”

As the Examiner notes, “Biden also said the bills would harm access to abortion, threaten the LGBT community, and hurt efforts to combat climate change while preventing the Biden administration from promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Southern Miss skipper named to USA Baseball National Collegiate Team

Christian Ostrander (Photo from Southern Miss)

Southern Miss announced Monday that USA Baseball has finalized the coaching staff for the 2024 Collegiate National Team, which features seven Division I head coaches, including USM’s Christian Ostrander.

Team USA will compete in the 21st USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series in addition to the Summer League Tour against select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League.

The Southern Miss skipper will serve as the team’s pitching coach.

2. Ole Miss unveils new white uniform

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss football unveiled a new look for the 2024 season on Monday.

The Rebels revealed a new white jersey featuring powder blue stripes and numbers with red logo accents.

Markets & Business

1. MEC announces new Board leadership

The Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) recently elected its upcoming leadership for its board of directors from 2024 to 2027.

Pat Thomasson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Thomasson Company, was elected to serve MEC Chair for 2024/2025, her term began in May. John M. Hairston, President and CEO of Hancock Whitney Corporation will serve as MEC Chair for 2025/2026. MEC’s 2026-2027 Chair will be Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO of Trustmark Corporation and Trustmark National Bank. Mathew Davidson, President of the Mississippi Division of Atmos Energy, was selected to serve as MEC Treasurer.

“MEC continues to have tremendous volunteer leaders that are focused on guiding our organization into the future,” remarked Scott Waller, President and CEO of MEC. “Their collective expertise and unwavering dedication to Mississippi’s economic prosperity will enhance our organization and ensure that MEC continues to strongly advocate for businesses around Mississippi.”

2. Fed open to raising rates even more?

As CNBC reports, “Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday the time is not right yet to start lowering interest rates, adding she would be open to raising if inflation doesn’t pull back.”

“Should the incoming data indicate that inflation is moving sustainably toward our 2 percent goal, it will eventually become appropriate to gradually lower the federal funds rate to prevent monetary policy from becoming overly restrictive,” Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech in London as reported by CNBC. “However, we are still not yet at the point where it is appropriate to lower the policy rate.”