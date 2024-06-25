Discover Mississippi: Glamping at LongLeaf Piney Woods Resort

Featuring nine adorable one-of-a-kind “little house” accommodations that “live large,” LongLeaf is the perfect getaway.

**Glamping: noun: camping with some of the comforts and luxuries of home.

LongLeaf Piney Resort is nestled among towering pine trees, scenic bike and hiking trails a few miles west of Hattiesburg at Mile 10 on the 44-mile paved rail-to-trail treasure, “The Longleaf Trace.”

Featuring nine adorable one-of-a-kind “little house” accommodations that “live large,” LongLeaf is the perfect getaway for families, groups, or just a worn-out human being who is in desperate need of “downtime.”

Sean McGee, owner, and proprietor, touts “glamping” as the unique feature at LongLeaf Resort, which clearly explains the rave reviews on Yelp and Trip Advisor:

“This place far exceeded my expectations. My wife and I were looking for an out-of-the-way, unique camping experience, and this place absolutely amazed us!”

“Great amenities, comfortable beds, clean facilities, and unique designs. Kids had a blast, and grownups relaxed!”

“Our family of four, both kids being teenagers, had the best time! It was so peaceful. We enjoyed the fire at night and in the morning. The bikes were convenient to have close by, and our tiny house was stocked nicely. They do have wi-fi.”

“This is our fifth visit to LongLeaf Piney Resort, fast becoming our favorite vacation spot in South Mississippi. The location is beautiful, the houses are comfortable and clean, and there is plenty to do on the campground on the Trace — a great place to unplug and relax!”

In other words, if you love the scenic outdoors and the sights and sounds of nature but prefer to sleep in the comfort of modernity, LongLeaf Piney Resort may be your happy place. Porches, firepits, hammocks, and rocking chairs abound.

Take a leisurely stroll through the property and discover a range of competitive games like Cornhole, Bocce Ball, and Giant Jenga, which Sean says “are more about passing the time and relaxing” than anything else. A pond is also stocked for fishing with a “catch and release” policy.

Pedal bikes of every size are available and complimentary to all guests, but there are also e-bikes for rent for those who are less excited about exerting themselves. Avid cyclists usually bring their bikes and find exploring the LongLeaf Trace a worthwhile adventure. If your group would rather get around via a golf cart, that is also an option.

LongLeaf’s informative website offers pictures and descriptions of each tiny house—I hesitate to use the word “cabin,” because these are not rustic in the true sense of the word. Amenities include full kitchens with new appliances, luxurious bathrooms, beds with mattresses so fine that reviewers comment on them, and ACs that can be as frigid as a picky Southerner would ever wish.

The houses vary in size and the number of guests each can handle. Descriptions and photos on the website make it easy to select the one that fits your needs, but just in case you have a question, give Sean a call. He is easily accessible and eager to please. There are houses for one and houses that sleep ten, and some are even handicap accessible.

Sean says LongLeaf frequently hosts families, church groups, corporate retreats, and “a lot of folks who are attending special events and weddings at the nearby venues like Bridlewood, Dogwood, or one of the local country clubs.”

The LongLeaf Trace opened in 2000 and is the path where an abandoned section of the Mississippi Central Railroad cars once transferred raw timber to sawmills dotting the landscape of South Mississippi. In the 1990s, a group of local historic preservationists launched a successful effort to remove the old tracks between Prentiss and Hattiesburg, paving the way for a ten-foot-wide paved picturesque path for nature lovers and walking, biking, and hiking enthusiasts.

The trail runs from Hattiesburg through Sumrall, Bassfield, Carson, and Prentiss. There is an equestrian trail near Bassfield, and 4K Stables will let you rent a horse for a trail ride!

Check into LongLeaf Resort for several days. You’ll have time to plan a day trip or two to nearby sites worth exploring.

Hattiesburg is just about ten miles east of the resort. A round-trip bike ride to and from makes a fun daytime activity, but on another note, Hattiesburg is home to some of the best restaurants the Magnolia State offers. Mississippi’s celebrity chef, Robert St. John, is the creator behind Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, Tabella’s, Ed’s Burger Joint, The Midtowner, and Loblolly Bakery. Whatever suits your purse and palate exists right there and is on par with any restaurant across the globe!

About a half-hour’s drive northwest of Hattiesburg is Laurel, the quaint little village that hosts the popular HGTV hit Home Town. Well worth your time, the revived downtown area is a mix of restaurants, coffee shops, and retail that bring to mind vintage Mayberry.

Plan a little road trip this summer. A hop, skip, and a jump from wherever you are in the Magnolia State, the LongLeaf Piney Resort is the best of all the reasons you enjoy a vacation. Rest, recharge, explore, and take in a beautiful view. I may have convinced myself as well!