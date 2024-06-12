Skip to content
Celebrating its 120th year in operation, Laurel Machine & Foundry expanding

By: Frank Corder - June 12, 2024

  • The Jones County company looks to investment $3 million in a new 20,000 sq. ft. machining facility and a 7,500 sq. ft. warehouse.

Laurel Machine & Foundry is expanding its manufacturing services in Jones County in an effort to meet demand.

Trent Mulloy, President of Laurel Machine & Foundry Co., said in a statement that he could not think of better way to celebrate the company’s 120th year in business.

“I am very pleased to announce this expansion of Laurel Machine & Foundry Company at our Hawkes Industrial Park,” Mulloy said. “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate 120 years of business in Laurel, Mississippi! As the fourth generation of a family-owned manufacturing company, I am excited to continue to grow our facilities in the great state of Mississippi, which has such an impressive business climate.”

Since 1904, the company has provided full line metal service, from structural, sheet, and plate fabrication to casting work. In addition, Laurel Machine & Foundry offers computer numerical control and manual machining and metal processing.

When completed, the company’s expansion of its operations will include the construction of a 20,000-square-foot machining facility and a 7,500-square-foot warehouse, as well as the purchase and installation of new equipment.

Corporate investment for the project is estimated to be $3,140,500, creating at least seven jobs.

In a release from the Mississippi Development Authority announcing the expansion, Governor Tate Reeves said industrial manufacturing is at the core of Mississippi’s economy.

“When companies like Laurel Machine & Foundry expand in Mississippi, they show the world that we have the tools and the workforce to drive growth in this important sector,” Reeves said. “I thank the Laurel Machine & Foundry team for its commitment to Jones County and for creating new employment opportunities for the area’s workforce.”

