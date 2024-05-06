The words of the Amen. – Revelation 3:14

The word Amen solemnly confirms what went before, and Jesus is the great Confirmer; immutable forever is “the Amen” in all His promises. Sinner, I would comfort you with this reflection. Jesus Christ said, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” If you come to Him, He will say “Amen” in your soul; His promise shall be true to you. He said in the days of His flesh, “A bruised reed he will not break.” Poor, broken, bruised heart, if you come to Him, He will say “Amen” to you, and it will be true in your soul as in hundreds of cases in years gone by.

Christian, isn’t this very comforting to you also, that there is not a word that has come from the Savior’s lips that He has ever retracted? The words of Jesus will stand when heaven and earth pass away. If you get ahold of but half a promise, you will find it true. Watch out for those who ignore the promises and so miss much of the comfort of God’s Word.

Jesus is Yes and Amen in all His offices. He was a Priest to pardon and cleanse once; He is Amen as Priest still. He was a King to rule and reign for His people and to defend them with His mighty arm; He is an Amen King, the same still. He was a Prophet of old, to foretell good things to come; His words remain trustworthy and true—He is an Amen Prophet. He is Amen as to the merit of His blood; He is Amen as to His righteousness. That sacred robe will remain most fair and glorious when nature shall decay. He is Amen in every single title that He bears; your Husband, never seeking a divorce; your Friend, sticking closer than a brother; your Shepherd, with you in death’s dark vale; your Help and your Deliverer; your Refuge and your Strong Tower; the Vessel of your strength, your confidence, your joy, your all in all, and your Yes and Amen in everything.