Merchants and Marine Bank expands into Louisiana

By: Frank Corder - April 12, 2024

(Photo from Merchants and Marine Bank's Facebook)

  • The Mississippi Coast financial institution has acquired Mississippi River Bank in Belle Chase, expanding its footprint into Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish and the West Bank.

Pascagoula-based Merchants and Marine Bank, better known as M and M Bank, announced on Thursday that the company had completed its acquisition of Mississippi River Bank out of Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

The acquisition, which was effective with the close of business on April 10, 2024, expands the M and M’s operations into the growing Plaquemines Parish and West Bank communities in Louisiana.

According to a statement from M and M Bank, Mississippi River Bank will continue to serve clients under its existing branding as “Mississippi River Bank, a Division of Merchants & Marine Bank.”

Local executives are also staying on board. Mississippi River Bank’s Mike Bush and Lisa Works will be the Divisional Chief Executive Officer and Mississippi River Bank Divisional President / Chief Operations Officer, respectively. All remaining members of the Mississippi River Bank team have also been retained, with some joining M and M’s bank services division, Community of Resources.

The acquisition results in consolidated assets of approximately $794 million, gross loans of approximately $449 million, and deposits of approximately $617 million (unaudited totals excluding merger-related adjustments). M and M Bank now has six unique companies operating in diversified niches throughout the Southeast.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
