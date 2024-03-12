Senator Wicker, Congressman Ezell prevail in Republican Primary

See who won the Primary Elections in Mississippi on Tuesday and who will be on the ballot come the General Election in November.

On Tuesday, Mississippi voters in the Republican Primary decided to renominate sitting U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and first-term 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell for another term, sending both men through to the November General Election.

Senator Wicker, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007, defeated State Rep. Dan Eubanks and retired Marine Corps Colonel Ghannon Burton in the GOP Primary. With over 50% of precincts reporting in the three-man race Wicker was up with over 60% of the vote. Eubanks and Burton had received 14% and 26%, respectively.

Wicker will face Democratic nominee Ty Pinkins in the General Election. Pinkins was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

In the 4th Congressional District, Congressman Ezell also face two challengers in the GOP Primary – perennial candidate Carl Boyanton and newcomer Michael McGill. Ezell, who won the seat in a 2022 Republican Primary runoff by defeating then-Congressman Steven Palazzo, drew 73% of the vote on Tuesday with over 50% of precincts reporting. Boyanton and McGill pulled 18% and 9%, respectively.

Ezell will face Democratic nominee Craig Elliot Raybon in November. Raybon was unopposed in the Democratic Party Primary on Tuesday.

In the other three Mississippi congressional districts, all three incumbents – Congressman Trent Kelly in the 1st, Bennie Thompson in the 2nd, and Michael Guest in the 3rd – were all unopposed in their party primaries.

Congressman Kelly, a Republican, will square off against Democrat Dianne Black in the 1st District in November. Black defeated Bronco Williams to win the Democratic nomination on Tuesday by a vote of 85% to 15% with over 60% of precincts reporting.

In the 2nd District, three Republicans are seeking to be the nominee to try and unseat incumbent Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson in the General Election. Ron Eller is up in the GOP Primary over Andrew Scott Smith and Taylor Turcotte with over 50% of precincts reporting with 45%. Smith has 38% and Turcotte has 17%.

This 2nd District GOP race is the only race remaining to be called at press time.

As for the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Congressman Michael Guest, unopposed in the primary on Tuesday, is also unopposed in the November General Election.

The other race on the ballot Tuesday – the U.S. Presidential contest – former President Donald Trump won the Republican Primary in Mississippi while incumbent President Joe Biden was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.