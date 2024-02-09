Constantly Communicating

At that time Jesus declared… – Matthew 11:25

This is a pointed way in which to begin a verse – “At that time Jesus declared.” If you look at the context you will realize that no one had asked Him a question and that He was not in conversation with any human being. Yet it is written, “Jesus declared, I thank you, Father.” When a man answers, he answers a person who has been speaking to him. Who, then, had been speaking to Christ? His Father.

Yet there is no record of it; and this should teach us that Jesus had constant fellowship with His Father, and that God spoke into His heart so often, so continually, that it was not a circumstance peculiar enough to be recorded. It was the habit and life of Jesus to talk with God.

Let us then learn the lesson that this simple statement concerning Him teaches us. May we also enjoy silent fellowship with the Father, so that often we answer Him, and although our friends don’t know to whom we speak, we will be responding to that secret voice that they do not hear but that our own ear, opened by the Spirit of God, recognizes with joy.

God has spoken to us; let us speak to God—either to affirm that God is true and faithful to His promise, or to confess the sin of which the Spirit of God has convinced us, or to acknowledge the mercy that God’s providence has given, or to express agreement with the great truths that God the Holy Spirit has revealed to us.

Intimate communion with the Father of our spirit is a great privilege! It is a secret hidden from the world, a joy with which even the nearest friend does not interfere. If we desire to hear the whispers of God’s love, our ear must be purged and fit to listen to His voice. This very evening may our hearts be in such a condition, so that when God speaks to us, we, like Jesus, may be prepared at once to answer Him.