Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Absentee ballots now available ahead of...

Absentee ballots now available ahead of March 12th Mississippi Primary Election

By: Frank Corder - January 31, 2024

To be eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 Primary Election, voters must be registered by February 12, 2024.

Voters in Mississippi who need to access an absentee ballot can now do so ahead of the March 12, 2024, Presidential and Congressional Primary Elections.

Absentee ballots can be obtained through the voter’s county circuit clerk’s office.

Voters will choose nominees for President, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House in either the Republican or Democratic Primary.

In Mississippi, voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot must provide a qualifying reason to do so. Such valid reasons include being out of town due to work or other commitments on Election Day, having a temporary or permanent physical disability that makes going to the polls on Election a hardship, and being over the age of 65, among other reasons.

For a full list of qualifying reasons to vote absentee, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Guide here.

For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week to request an absentee ballot, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are March 2, 2024, and March 9, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the county circuit clerk’s offices.

To be eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 Primary Election, voters must be registered by February 12, 2024.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 26, 2024

Key Coast Economic Development Organizations Announce Strategic Collaboration
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 26, 2024

Moss Point launches Mississippi’s first Career and Technical Education Aviation Academy
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 25, 2024

Hattiesburg High, Southern Miss partner to provide Career and Technical Education program
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
January 31, 2024

Southern Miss to house Center for the Study of the National Guard
Next Story
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
January 31, 2024

Proposal to amend prior authorization process returns to Mississippi Capitol