Absentee ballots now available ahead of March 12th Mississippi Primary Election

To be eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 Primary Election, voters must be registered by February 12, 2024.

Voters in Mississippi who need to access an absentee ballot can now do so ahead of the March 12, 2024, Presidential and Congressional Primary Elections.

Absentee ballots can be obtained through the voter’s county circuit clerk’s office.

Voters will choose nominees for President, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House in either the Republican or Democratic Primary.

In Mississippi, voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot must provide a qualifying reason to do so. Such valid reasons include being out of town due to work or other commitments on Election Day, having a temporary or permanent physical disability that makes going to the polls on Election a hardship, and being over the age of 65, among other reasons.

For a full list of qualifying reasons to vote absentee, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Guide here.

For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week to request an absentee ballot, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are March 2, 2024, and March 9, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the county circuit clerk’s offices.

