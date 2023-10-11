Rundown of the latest Campaign Finance Reports in Mississippi four weeks from Election Day

The latest round of campaign finance reports is out just under a month from General Election Day in Mississippi. See where state and commission candidates stand heading down the stretch.
Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to submit an updated campaign finance report on October 10, 2023, showing donations and expenditures between July 1st and September 30th.
A final pre-election campaign finance report showing activity between October 1st and October 29th is to be filed by October 31st ahead of Mississippi’s General Election on November 7th.
Below is a rundown of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate on the General Election ballot as filed by their campaigns with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.
Click on the candidate’s name to be redirected to their updated filing. Some reports either have not been filed at the time of this article or may not yet be loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.
Governor
- Republican
- Democrat
- Brandon Presley
- Raised this period: $4.49 million
- Raised calendar year to date: $7.89 million
- Spent this period: $4.21 million
- Spent calendar year to date: $6.79 million
- Cash on hand: $1.83 million
- Brandon Presley
- Independent
- Gwendolyn Gray (withdrew but will remain on the ballot)
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Gwendolyn Gray (withdrew but will remain on the ballot)
Lt. Governor
- Republican
- Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $581,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $2.31 million
- Spent this period: $3.7 million
- Spent calendar year to date: $5.52 million
- Cash on hand: $303,000
- Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
- Democrat
- D. Ryan Grover
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- D. Ryan Grover
Attorney General
- Republican
- Lynn Fitch (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $577,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $947,000
- Spent this period: $108,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $311,000
- Cash on hand: $1.7 million
- Lynn Fitch (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Greta Martin
- Raised this period: $82,100
- Raised calendar year to date: $166,300
- Spent this period: $64,200
- Spent calendar year to date: $130,900
- Cash on hand: $35,400
- Greta Martin
Secretary of State
- Republican
- Michael Watson (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $145,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $409,000
- Spent this period: $63,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $103,000
- Cash on hand: $966,000
- Michael Watson (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Ty Pinkins (replacement candidate after Shuwaski Young withdrew)
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Ty Pinkins (replacement candidate after Shuwaski Young withdrew)
State Treasurer
- Republican
- David McRae (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $18,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $102,000
- Spent this period: $2,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $19,000
- Cash on hand: $221,000
- David McRae (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Addie Green
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Addie Green
Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner
- Republican
- Andy Gipson (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $70,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $164,000
- Spent this period: $45,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $90,000
- Cash on hand: $217,000
- Andy Gipson (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Robert Bradford
- Raised this period: $2,400
- Raised calendar year to date: $12,200
- Spent this period: $2,100
- Spent calendar year to date: $9,500
- Cash on hand: $2,700
- Robert Bradford
State Auditor
- Republican
- Shad White (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $178,500
- Raised calendar year to date: $597,000
- Spent this period: $34,400
- Spent calendar year to date: $110,400
- Cash on hand: $1.83 million
- Shad White (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Larry Bradford
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Larry Bradford
Insurance Commissioner
- Republican
- Mike Chaney (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $32,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $250,000
- Spent this period: $66,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $230,000
- Cash on hand: $256,000
- Mike Chaney (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Bruce Burton
- Raised this period: $0
- Raised calendar year to date: $0
- Spent this period: $0
- Spent calendar year to date: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
- Bruce Burton
Public Service Commissioners
Northern District
- Republican
- Chris Brown
- Raised this period: $16,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $833,000
- Spent this period: $482,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $705,000
- Cash on hand: $128,000
- Chris Brown
Central District
- Republican
- Brent Bailey (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $33,800
- Raised calendar year to date: $73,800
- Spent this period: $23,200
- Spent calendar year to date: $35,700
- Cash on hand: $47,500
- Brent Bailey (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Dekeither Stamps
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Dekeither Stamps
Southern District
- Republican
- Nelson Wayne Carr
- Raised this period: $106,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $156,000
- Spent this period: $109,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $149,000
- Cash on hand: $7,400
- Nelson Wayne Carr
Transportation Commissioners
Northern District
- Republican
- John Caldwell (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- John Caldwell (incumbent)
Central District
- Republican
- Rickey Pennington Jr.
- Raised this period: $0
- Raised calendar year to date: $0
- Spent this period: $0
- Spent calendar year to date: $0
- Cash on hand: -$1,700
- Rickey Pennington Jr.
- Democrat
- Willie Simmons (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $
- Raised calendar year to date: $
- Spent this period: $
- Spent calendar year to date: $
- Cash on hand: $
- Willie Simmons (incumbent)
Southern District
- Republican
- Charles Busby
- Raised this period: $17,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $40,000
- Spent this period: $2,500
- Spent calendar year to date: $20,000
- Cash on hand: $198,000
- Charles Busby
- Independent
- Steven Brian Griffin
- Raised this period: $25,000
- Raised calendar year to date: $25,000
- Spent this period: $11,000
- Spent calendar year to date: $11,000
- Cash on hand: $14,000
- Steven Brian Griffin
#####