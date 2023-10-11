Skip to content
Rundown of the latest Campaign Finance Reports in Mississippi four weeks from Election Day

By: Frank Corder - October 11, 2023
Campaign Election 2023

The latest round of campaign finance reports is out just under a month from General Election Day in Mississippi. See where state and commission candidates stand heading down the stretch.

Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to submit an updated campaign finance report on October 10, 2023, showing donations and expenditures between July 1st and September 30th.

A final pre-election campaign finance report showing activity between October 1st and October 29th is to be filed by October 31st ahead of Mississippi’s General Election on November 7th.

Below is a rundown of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate on the General Election ballot as filed by their campaigns with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

Click on the candidate’s name to be redirected to their updated filing. Some reports either have not been filed at the time of this article or may not yet be loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.

Governor

  • Republican
    • Tate Reeves (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $1.68 million
      • Raised calendar year to date: $5.1 million
      • Spent this period: $5.2 million
      • Spent calendar year to date: $6.85 million
      • Cash on hand: $6.13 million
  • Democrat
    • Brandon Presley
      • Raised this period: $4.49 million
      • Raised calendar year to date: $7.89 million
      • Spent this period: $4.21 million
      • Spent calendar year to date: $6.79 million
      • Cash on hand: $1.83 million
  • Independent
    • Gwendolyn Gray (withdrew but will remain on the ballot)
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

Lt. Governor

  • Republican
    • Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $581,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $2.31 million
      • Spent this period: $3.7 million
      • Spent calendar year to date: $5.52 million
      • Cash on hand: $303,000
  • Democrat
    • D. Ryan Grover
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

Attorney General

  • Republican
    • Lynn Fitch (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $577,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $947,000
      • Spent this period: $108,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $311,000
      • Cash on hand: $1.7 million
  • Democrat
    • Greta Martin
      • Raised this period: $82,100
      • Raised calendar year to date: $166,300
      • Spent this period: $64,200
      • Spent calendar year to date: $130,900
      • Cash on hand: $35,400

Secretary of State

  • Republican
    • Michael Watson (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $145,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $409,000
      • Spent this period: $63,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $103,000
      • Cash on hand: $966,000
  • Democrat
    • Ty Pinkins (replacement candidate after Shuwaski Young withdrew)
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

State Treasurer

  • Republican
    • David McRae (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $18,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $102,000
      • Spent this period: $2,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $19,000
      • Cash on hand: $221,000
  • Democrat
    • Addie Green
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner

  • Republican
    • Andy Gipson (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $70,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $164,000
      • Spent this period: $45,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $90,000
      • Cash on hand: $217,000
  • Democrat
    • Robert Bradford
      • Raised this period: $2,400
      • Raised calendar year to date: $12,200
      • Spent this period: $2,100
      • Spent calendar year to date: $9,500
      • Cash on hand: $2,700

State Auditor

  • Republican
    • Shad White (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $178,500
      • Raised calendar year to date: $597,000
      • Spent this period: $34,400
      • Spent calendar year to date: $110,400
      • Cash on hand: $1.83 million
  • Democrat
    • Larry Bradford
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

Insurance Commissioner

  • Republican
    • Mike Chaney (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $32,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $250,000
      • Spent this period: $66,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $230,000
      • Cash on hand: $256,000
  • Democrat
    • Bruce Burton
      • Raised this period: $0
      • Raised calendar year to date: $0
      • Spent this period: $0
      • Spent calendar year to date: $0
      • Cash on hand: $0

Public Service Commissioners

Northern District

  • Republican
    • Chris Brown
      • Raised this period: $16,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $833,000
      • Spent this period: $482,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $705,000
      • Cash on hand: $128,000

Central District

  • Republican
    • Brent Bailey (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $33,800
      • Raised calendar year to date: $73,800
      • Spent this period: $23,200
      • Spent calendar year to date: $35,700
      • Cash on hand: $47,500
  • Democrat
    • Dekeither Stamps
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

Southern District

  • Republican
    • Nelson Wayne Carr
      • Raised this period: $106,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $156,000
      • Spent this period: $109,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $149,000
      • Cash on hand: $7,400

Transportation Commissioners

Northern District

  • Republican
    • John Caldwell (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

Central District

  • Republican
    • Rickey Pennington Jr.
      • Raised this period: $0
      • Raised calendar year to date: $0
      • Spent this period: $0
      • Spent calendar year to date: $0
      • Cash on hand: -$1,700
  • Democrat
    • Willie Simmons (incumbent)
      • Raised this period: $
      • Raised calendar year to date: $
      • Spent this period: $
      • Spent calendar year to date: $
      • Cash on hand: $

Southern District

  • Republican
    • Charles Busby
      • Raised this period: $17,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $40,000
      • Spent this period: $2,500
      • Spent calendar year to date: $20,000
      • Cash on hand: $198,000
  • Independent
    • Steven Brian Griffin
      • Raised this period: $25,000
      • Raised calendar year to date: $25,000
      • Spent this period: $11,000
      • Spent calendar year to date: $11,000
      • Cash on hand: $14,000

#####

This article will be updated to reflect the most recent filings once all reports have been loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
