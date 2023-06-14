Rainey appointed to 12th District Chancery Court

Governor Reeves announced the appointment on Tuesday. Rainey will serve in the position until a special election is held in 2024.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Amanda Trawick Rainey as Chancellor for the 12th Chancery Court District, Place 2, in Clarke and Lauderdale counties.

Chancellors are also referred to as Chancery Court Judges. The courts consider cases regarding wills, estates, custody of minors, divorces, alimony, lunacy or commitment hearings.

Governor Reeves said Rainey’s extensive background makes her a good fit for the post.

“Amanda will do an excellent job as judge and I was proud to appoint her,” said Governor Reeves. “Her extensive legal background makes her a good fit for this position. I have no doubt that she will do great work on behalf of Mississippians.”

Rainey earned a Master of Law in Taxation from the University of Alabama School of Law and a J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Mississippi State University. Rainey has practiced law in the Chancery Court for more than 23 years and has been partner at Witherspoon & Compton, LLC since October 2006.

Rainey will begin her term on June 19, 2023, and will serve until the seat is filled in a special election in 2024. The winner of that election will then serve the remainder of the term.

“I am very honored and grateful to be appointed to this position,” said Rainey. “I promise to the residents of Lauderdale and Clarke County, Mississippi, that I will do the best job possible by always being fair, honest and respectful.”