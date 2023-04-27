Mississippi players hope to hear their name called in the 2023 NFL Draft

Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.))
Ole Miss, Miss. State and Southern Miss fans wait to see where their standouts land at the next level.
Hundreds of college football players are anxiously waiting to hear their name called as the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway tonight in Kansas City, Missouri.
For some, their dreams will come true this evening while others will hold their breath over the next three days to see if they have done enough to earn a pick from one of the league’s 32 teams.
However, there will only be 31 picks made on Thursday night. This is due to the NFL stripping the Miami Dolphins of a first round pick in this year’s draft following an investigation that revealed that the team had “violat[ed] the integrity of the game.” The Dolphins’ tampering violations center around “impermissible communications” with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton. Miami also lost a 2024 third round pick and team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended for six weeks.
How to Watch
You can watch Round 1 of the NFL Draft beginning at 7pm CT on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
Rounds 2 and 3 will air Friday night at 7pm and Rounds 4 through 7 take center stage on Saturday beginning at noon.
Mississippi Players to Follow
According to NFL Draft Buzz, here are the players from Mississippi universities to follow as the 2023 Draft gets underway:
Ole Miss
- Zach Evans – RB
- Jonathan Mingo – WR
- Nick Broeker – OG
- Mason Brooks – OG
- Otis Reese – S
- Troy Brown – LB
- Tavius Robinson – DE
Mississippi State
- Emmanuel Forbes – CB
- Cameron Young – DT
- Tyrus Wheat – LB
- Malik Heath – WR
- Jalen Green – S
- Jaden Walley – WR
- LaQuinston Sharp – C
- Randy Charlton – DE
Southern Miss
- Jason Brownlee – WR
- Eric Scott, Jr – CB
- Hayes Maples – LB
Round 1 NFL Draft Order
Below is the current Round 1 draft order by team before any further trades are made:
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks
6. Detroit Lions
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. Philadelphia Eagles
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans
13. Green Bay Packers
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City