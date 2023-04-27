Mississippi players hope to hear their name called in the 2023 NFL Draft

Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.))

Ole Miss, Miss. State and Southern Miss fans wait to see where their standouts land at the next level.

Hundreds of college football players are anxiously waiting to hear their name called as the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway tonight in Kansas City, Missouri.

For some, their dreams will come true this evening while others will hold their breath over the next three days to see if they have done enough to earn a pick from one of the league’s 32 teams.

However, there will only be 31 picks made on Thursday night. This is due to the NFL stripping the Miami Dolphins of a first round pick in this year’s draft following an investigation that revealed that the team had “violat[ed] the integrity of the game.” The Dolphins’ tampering violations center around “impermissible communications” with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton. Miami also lost a 2024 third round pick and team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended for six weeks.

How to Watch

You can watch Round 1 of the NFL Draft beginning at 7pm CT on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Rounds 2 and 3 will air Friday night at 7pm and Rounds 4 through 7 take center stage on Saturday beginning at noon.

Mississippi Players to Follow

According to NFL Draft Buzz, here are the players from Mississippi universities to follow as the 2023 Draft gets underway:

Ole Miss

Zach Evans – RB

Jonathan Mingo – WR

Nick Broeker – OG

Mason Brooks – OG

Otis Reese – S

Troy Brown – LB

Tavius Robinson – DE

Mississippi State

Emmanuel Forbes – CB

Cameron Young – DT

Tyrus Wheat – LB

Malik Heath – WR

Jalen Green – S

Jaden Walley – WR

LaQuinston Sharp – C

Randy Charlton – DE

Southern Miss

Jason Brownlee – WR

Eric Scott, Jr – CB

Hayes Maples – LB

Round 1 NFL Draft Order

Below is the current Round 1 draft order by team before any further trades are made:

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

13. Green Bay Packers

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City